Words & Music with Allison Russell

Published April 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Fresh off her Broadway run as Persephone in Hadestown, Allison Russell joins host Jessie Scott for a very special Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of songs from their catalogs.

The three-song set included "Persephone", "Eve Was Black", and a tearful "Superlover" (which saw a re-release with Annie Lennox earlier this year). Russell also recaps her Broadway experience, the hectic moments leading up to her 2024 Grammy win, opening for Hozier, and more.

Watch the full performance and interview below or on NPR Live Sessions, where you can find the full Words & Music archive.
