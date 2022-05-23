Check Out Allison Russell’s Guest DJ Set With Jessie Scott

Last week, folk star and multi-Americana Award nominee Allison Russell got together with Jessie Scott for a “side by side” guest DJ set, taped in the heart of Nashville. In between cozy chats about recent musical doings, Russell treated us to an hour of carefully chosen selections from mostly her contemporaries and friends in today’s rich Americana scene. With songs from Leyla McCalla, Kaia Kater, Amythyst Kiah and Valerie June, it’s a set that tells the story of the new African American influence on modern roots music. As the hosts note, some of these talents - most recently guitarist/songwriter Sunny War - have made their way to Nashville, enriching the community. “Everybody is cross pollinating with everybody else,” says Russell. “And the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”