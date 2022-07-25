WMOT CONCERT REPLAY: Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley from AmericanaFest 2019

Three years ago during the Americana Music Festival & Conference, WMOT featured a broad range of musicians across alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk, and the singer-songwriter genre. The 2019 AmericanaFest Day Stage at the War Memorial Auditorium, which was produced jointly by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music, and World Cafe, presented over 20 showcasing artists.

Today, we're replaying an iconic performance from that year featuring the acoustic guitar duo of Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley. Ickes is a veteran bluegrass instrumentalist who won the International Bluegrass Music Association's Dobro Player of the Year an unprecedented 15 times. He left his band of 20 years, Blue Highway, to focus on playing with Hensley, the young guitar prodigy who made his Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 11. The inspired collaboration came out of the gate with a Grammy nomination for their debut album after playing together for only one year.

