Wired In Sessions with Anderson East and Hayes Carll

Ahead of their main stage performances at last week's Wired In at Riverside Revival, Anderson East and Hayes Carll dropped by WMOT's backstage studio to play stripped-down sets.

Anderson East, joined by Philip Towns on the keys, performed "Chasing You", "I'd Do Anything", and "Never Meant to Hurt You" from his latest record Worthy, which was released back in May.

Hayes Carll performed songs from his upcoming album We're Only Human, including the title track "We're Only Human", "Stay Here a While", and "Progress of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle)".

