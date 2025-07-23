© 2025 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wired In Sessions with Anderson East and Hayes Carll

WMOT
Published July 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Ahead of their main stage performances at last week's Wired In at Riverside Revival, Anderson East and Hayes Carll dropped by WMOT's backstage studio to play stripped-down sets.

Anderson East, joined by Philip Towns on the keys, performed "Chasing You", "I'd Do Anything", and "Never Meant to Hurt You" from his latest record Worthy, which was released back in May.

Hayes Carll performed songs from his upcoming album We're Only Human, including the title track "We're Only Human", "Stay Here a While", and "Progress of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle)".

Be sure to check out the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find full-length livestreams and more Wired In performances from your favorite artists.

Don't miss out on the 2025 Wired In season. Become a member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.
Tags
Video Wired InAnderson EastHayes Carll
Related Content
  • Video
    30A Songwriters Sessions with Hayes Carll
    Hayes Carll (and his dog Winnie) join us for another 30A Songwriters Session, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio in Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival. Carll performed "You Get It All", "High", and "Beaumont", plus a behind-the-scenes interview.
  • Video
    Wired In Sessions with Kristina Murray
    Ahead of her main stage performance at last week's Wired In at Riverside Revival, Kristina Murray, one of Nashville's most respected country songwriters, stopped by WMOT's backstage studio. She and her guys played stripped-down versions of "Watchin’ the World Pass Me By," "Just A Little While Longer," and "Get Down To It" from Little Blue, her latest album and her first for New West Records' Normaltown imprint.
  • Video
    Wired In Sessions with Sierra Hull, Mike Farris, Cristina Vane
    Sierra Hull, Mike Farris, and Cristina Vane performed songs from their latest records to a packed house at Riverside Revival for WMOT's monthly Wired In concert series. Watch clips from their show here.