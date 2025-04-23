Wired In Sessions with Sierra Hull, Mike Farris, Cristina Vane

Last week, Sierra Hull, Mike Farris, and Cristina Vane performed songs from their latest records to a sold-out crowd at Riverside Revival for WMOT's monthly Wired In concert series.

Enjoy performance highlights from Sierra Hull, who played "Spitfire", "Boom", and "Truth Be Told" from her recent independent release 'A Tip Toe High Wire'. WMOT's Craig Havighurst recently sat down with Sierra for an in-depth breakdown of the new record on The String. You can watch the full interview here.

We also recorded backstage sessions with Mike Farris and Cristina Vane ahead of their main stage show. Farris performed "Ease On", "Sunset Road", and "Bird In The Rain" from his upcoming record 'The Sound of Muscle Shoals'. Vane performed "Whims of Good Men", "My Mountain", and "Heaven Bound Station".

