Wired In Sessions with Sierra Hull, Mike Farris, Cristina Vane

WMOT
Published April 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Last week, Sierra Hull, Mike Farris, and Cristina Vane performed songs from their latest records to a sold-out crowd at Riverside Revival for WMOT's monthly Wired In concert series.

Enjoy performance highlights from Sierra Hull, who played "Spitfire", "Boom", and "Truth Be Told" from her recent independent release 'A Tip Toe High Wire'. WMOT's Craig Havighurst recently sat down with Sierra for an in-depth breakdown of the new record on The String. You can watch the full interview here.

We also recorded backstage sessions with Mike Farris and Cristina Vane ahead of their main stage show. Farris performed "Ease On", "Sunset Road", and "Bird In The Rain" from his upcoming record 'The Sound of Muscle Shoals'. Vane performed "Whims of Good Men", "My Mountain", and "Heaven Bound Station".

Check out the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find the full-length livestream and more Wired In performances from your favorite artists.

Don't miss out on the 2025 Wired In season. Become a member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.
  • Roots Radio News
    Roots Star Sierra Hull Steps Out On The Indie Music High Wire 
    Craig Havighurst
    Sierra Hull brings a measure of small-town delight and innocence to roots and bluegrass that perfectly compliments her innate gifts and her formal schooling in high level music-making. The mandolinist, songwriter, singer, and band leader has emerged, since her youthful debut in 2008, as a star of her field and an inspiring figure in Americana. Her four IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year awards are part of the story. But so is her composing, her collaborating and her records. The first in five years - and her first independent release - is A Tip Toe High Wire, coming March 7. This episode complements a bio-oriented show in 2018, emphasizing Hull’s recent work with Béla Fleck, Cory Wong and others, and of course the thought behind and production of her newest release.
  • Video
    Introducing The Wired In Sessions With A Backstage Triple Play
    The full potential of WMOT’s new Riverside Revival radio and video studio is coming into focus. Wired In has been doing its monthly thing in the main hall - a former church sanctuary turned lovely venue - since late 2022. Now our team has launched a new Wired In Sessions series capturing intimate backstage performances by the outstanding artists who join us for our coveted members' shows in the big room. Now on video, short sets by Jeremie Albino, Olivia Wolf, and Them Coulee Boys.
  • Video
    Wired In with Cristina Vane
    Cristina Vane performs live for WMOT's Wired In series at The Skydeck in Nashville, TN on June 26, 2022.