Wired In Sessions with Them Coulee Boys, Olivia Wolf, Jeremie Albino

Last week's triple headlining Wired In at Riverside Revival with Them Coulee Boys, Olivia Wolf, and Jeremie Albino was one for the books. If you weren't able to catch them live, enjoy these stripped-down sets we captured in our backstage studio before their main stage performances.

Check out the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find the full-length livestream and more Wired In performances from your favorite artists.

Don't miss out on the 2025 Wired In season. Become a member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.