Wired In Sessions with Darrell Scott & Rob Ickes, Jobi Riccio

WMOT
Published February 25, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST

Ahead of their February Wired In at Riverside Revival, Jobi Riccio and Darrell Scott & Rob Ickes performed short sets at WMOT's backstage studio.

Watch their full performances below, or on the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find more Wired In Sessions from your favorite artists.

Riccio performed "Easy", "Pilar, NM", and "High Beam" from her upcoming record Face The Feeling, which is set to release May 15th.

Scott & Ickes performed "There Ain't No Easy Way", "I'll See You There" and "With A Memory Like Mine".

We also livestreamed this show on YouTube and NPR Live Sessions. You can watch the full-length replay here, or by clicking on the "Live" tab on our channel homepage.

Our next Wired In is March 18th at 7:00 p.m.
with East Nash Grass and Wreckless Strangers.

Be a part of the action. Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive monthly performance series.
  • Video
    Watch LIVE: Darrell Scott & Rob Ickes, Jobi Riccio on February 18th at 7:00 p.m. for WMOT's Wired In Series
    Watch Darrell Scott & Rob Ickes and Jobi Riccio perform LIVE for WMOT's monthly Wired In concert series at Riverside Revival in Nashville, TN, at 7:00 p.m. CT on February 18th.
  • Video
    30A Songwriters Sessions with Darrell Scott
    Darrell Scott is this week's guest for our 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival. He performed "Long Time Gone", "One Hand Upon the Wheel" and "Kentucky Morning", plus a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott about about releasing new music through his monthly "New Moon, New Music" series and his latest record The New Modern Hymns.
  • Roots Radio News
    Rookie of the Year: A Conversation With Jobi Riccio
    Craig Havighurst
    While there’s no way to measure it, no Americana album debut of last year had more visibility, impact or critical acclaim than Whiplash by Nashville-based, Colorado-raised Jobi Riccio. Jobi’s name was everywhere for months before the record’s release. She played a jam-packed preview show to release her breakout single “For Me It’s You” at Nashville’s Basement in January of last year, eight months before her album date. And when the album did arrive, it received huge acclaim and landed on numerous year-end lists, including ours at WMOT. Craig Havighurst speaks with the artist in an audio feature.