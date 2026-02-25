Wired In Sessions with Darrell Scott & Rob Ickes, Jobi Riccio

Ahead of their February Wired In at Riverside Revival, Jobi Riccio and Darrell Scott & Rob Ickes performed short sets at WMOT's backstage studio.

Watch their full performances below, or on the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find more Wired In Sessions from your favorite artists.

Riccio performed "Easy", "Pilar, NM", and "High Beam" from her upcoming record Face The Feeling, which is set to release May 15th.

Scott & Ickes performed "There Ain't No Easy Way", "I'll See You There" and "With A Memory Like Mine".

We also livestreamed this show on YouTube and NPR Live Sessions. You can watch the full-length replay here, or by clicking on the "Live" tab on our channel homepage.

Our next Wired In is March 18th at 7:00 p.m.

with East Nash Grass and Wreckless Strangers.

