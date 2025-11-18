Words & Music with Max Gomez

Max Gomez is this week's guest for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects. Gomez performed "Too Afraid To Fall In Love", "Make It Me", and "New Mexico" from his latest record, Memory Mountain.

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Max talks about the New Mexico music scene, writing with Keith Sykes, and how a Christmas guitar started his musical journey.

