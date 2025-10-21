Words & Music with Marshall Crenshaw

© 2025 WMOT
October 21, 2025

Marshall Crenshaw is this weeks guest for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their favorite projects. He performed songs from his decades spanning career, including "There She Goes Again", "What Do You Dream Of?", and "Passing Through".

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Marshall talks about his latest record From the Hellhole, which serves as a remixed and remastered collection of deep cuts recorded in his home studio (a.k.a. The Hellhole).

Watch the full performance and interview above or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more full-length Words & Music episodes.
