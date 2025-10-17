Wired In Sessions with Daniel Donato and Nicki Bluhm

Last week, Daniel Donato and Nicki Bluhm performed for WMOT's monthly Wired In concert series at Riverside Revival in East Nashville.

Enjoy performance highlights from Nicki Bluhm, who played "Trying to Survive" and "Falling Out of Dreams" from her latest record, 'Rancho Deluxe'.

We also recorded a backstage session with Daniel Donato ahead of his main stage show, where he performed "Sunshine in the Rain", "Broadside Ballad", and "Blame It On The Train" from his latest record, 'Horizons'.

Check out the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find the full-length livestream and more Wired In performances from your favorite artists.

Don't miss out on the last two Wired In events of the year. Become a member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.