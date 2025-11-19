WMOT Remembers Todd Snider

Todd Snider, who died on Nov. 17 at age 59, embodied the soul of Americana songwriting and East Nashville’s creative community as much as anyone ever has. His spirit and body of work proved a guide as WMOT assembled its new Roots Radio format ten years ago, and Todd proved a great friend to and supporter of the station for this past decade. We were honored to know him and to know he believed in what WMOT does.

That means when it comes to Todd, we have receipts. He’s played for our microphones and cameras. He’s been on the air talking with Jessie Scott and Craig Havighurst. He’s performed at and attended our Roots on the River festivals and graced us with Wired In performances, including during the dark days of the Covid pandemic when we all needed Todd’s light and wit.

So we’ve assembled an anthology of our moments with Todd - some editorial, some audio, some video, and a slideshow. We stand in grief and appreciation with thousands of music fans around the country and the world who loved him and send our best wishes to his close friends and family. There will never be another Todd Snider.

Todd was a featured guest on The String with host Craig Havighurst on Dec 9, 2022:

The Stoner Storyteller: An Interview With Todd Snider

Craig interviewed Todd in 2021 about his funky and innovative album First Agnostic Church of Hope And Wonder:

Todd Snider’s Fresh and Funked Up New Album Emerges From A Purple Haze

Craig spoke with journalist and curator Daryl Sanders when Todd was unveiling his unique archival Snider Files project in Feb. of 2024:

Todd Snider Marks 30 Years With Remade Albums, Secret “Files”

Jessie Scott, WMOT's program director, knew Snider for decades and interviewed him dozens of times over the years. Here are a couple for Roots Radio.

As the pandemic was ending Snider played a Wired In "From Home" for WMOT live from The Purple Building in May 2021.

Todd also performed for one of WMOT's first Wired In shows on August, 4, 2017 at ACME Feed & Seed

Snider was a frequent guest and passionate supporter of WMOT. Enjoy these images from various events.