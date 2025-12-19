2025 In Review: The Old Fashioned Dozen

Duos and special projects dominate our list of favorite traditional acoustic Americana in 2025. Of course I mean Amy Alvey and myself, hosts of The Old Fashioned on WMOT. Just as we love collaborating on our show and on this annual list, collaboration is a hallmark of string band culture. So topping off our Old Fashioned Dozen are four projects that brought artists with interesting histories together, in some cases in unique and historically significant locations.

Join us on the air Saturday mornings at 9 am and Tuesday evenings at 8 pm. Check out our archives and recent shows with streaming audio at the On Demand tab of our website. And we’ll see you in the new year.

Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter - Carter & Cleveland

The two most decorated fiddlers in modern bluegrass, also old friends, joined forces with many fellow stars for a powerful mix of songs and instrumentals. This special collaboration won the 2025 IBMA Album of the Year Award.

Bobby Osborne and CJ Lewandowski - Keep On Keepin' On

CJ, the founding leader of the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys coaxed Hall of Famer Bobby Osborne into the studio one last time, just before he passed away at 91, and the results are legit, not maudlin. Bobby’s voice sounds magnificent, and his final recording of “Rocky Top” is a tear-jerking farewell.

Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson - What Did The Blackbird Say To the Crow

In 2025, Rhiannon Giddens launched a new Black string band festival and got the Carolina Chocolate Drops together for a one-off reunion concert. Just as that happened, she and OG Drop Justin Robinson released this album of classic fiddle/banjo tunes recorded outdoors in historic North Carolina settings.

Billy Strings and Bryan Sutton - Live At The Legion

Flackpick guitar’s megastar hooked up with his mentor and friend Bryan Sutton for a hot set of live duets at East Nashville’s old-school country music venue, evoking the twin picking style and repertoire of Doc and Merle Watson. The two went on tour, bringing pure trad guitar to big audiences.

Joseph Decosimo - Fiery Gizzard

This Durham, NC-based composer and folklorist is taking clawhammer style old-time banjo into graceful new territory. This album’s mostly instrumental journey is highly textural and serene, like a Rothko painting made of mountain balladry.

East Nash Grass - All God's Children

The third album in four years by our local heroes has all the ENG signatures - quality songwriting, rich and relaxed vocals, stellar picking and a general swing and sway that puts them among the elites. Hopefully, their 2025 touring growth will continue.

The Wild Shoats - Yell In The Shoats

If you’re seeking the authentic and contemporary sound of Appalachia, this is your band. The chemistry and creativity within old forms is exactly what the music needs, and this young quartet from WV and PA nails it. One of my favorite albums overall of 2025.

Vickie Vaughn - Travel On

Vickie is a beloved Nashville musician and a two-time IBMA Bass Player of the Year. She’s part of the busy band Della Mae, but on her solo debut, her voice stands out on songs that range in style from bluegrass to 90s country.

Shelby Means - Shelby Means

Shelby reached a national audience as the stylish and vivacious bass player in Molly Tuttle’s Golden Highway. When that band was put on extended hiatus, Shelby was ready with a solo debut that shows off her songwriting, her bandcraft, her hugely talented friends, and her altogether rich and lovely voice.

Mason Via - Mason Via

This one’s not a debut album, but it feels like one - the album where Virginia/North Carolina prodigy Mason Via comes into his own as a writer/artist. After a few years with Old Crow Medicine Show, his presentation and confidence feel enhanced as well. This self-titled opus is a mountain romp for the modern listener.

Pitney Meyer - Cherokee Pioneer

Mo Pitney has a classic country voice cherished by Opry artists and fans. John Meyer is a banjo player from a family band in Missouri. Together they’ve launched a very promising bluegrass project that sounds sweet on original material and crafty covers like John Anderson’s “Seminole Wind.”

The Onlies - You Climb The Mountain

This quartet grew up together mastering old-time music in the Pacific Northwest, and now they’re state of the art, including the honor of directing programming at the important Fiddle Tunes festival. This album brings more vocals into the mix than they’ve offered before, but the swirling drive of twin fiddles and a burning rhythm section is still the foundation of their sound.

