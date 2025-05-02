© 2025 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

30A Songwriters Sessions with The Secret Sisters

WMOT
Published May 2, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

The Secret Sisters joins us for another 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival. The duo performed "Paperweight", "If The World Was a House", and "I've Got Your Back".

Laura and Lydia also sat down with Jessie Scott to discuss their latest record Mind, Man, Medicine, the special connection their kids have with their music, the ups-and-downs of having creative careers, and how growing up in Muscle Shoals inadvertently influenced their music.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup includes Devon Allman, Maggie Rose, Darrell Scott, Liz Longley and more. New video episodes are posted every Friday.
Tags
Video 30A Songwriters SessionsSecret Sisters
Related Content
  • Video
    30A Songwriters Sessions with Randall Bramblett
    Randall Bramblett joins us for our 30A Songwriters Sessions series, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival. Bramblett performed stripped-down versions of "I Don't Care", "Dead in the Water", and "Used to Rule the World". Watch the full performance and behind-the-scene interview here.
  • Roots Radio News
    The Secret Sisters Grammy Nod
    Watch The Secret Sisters perform "He's Fine" and "Tennessee River Runs Low" at WMOT's Birthday Bash during AMERICANAFEST 2017. The Secret Sisters, Laura…
  • Liner Notes
    Secret Sisters Live Stream on NPR
    Val Hoeppner
    Watch the Secret Sisters live stream from their home in Muscle Schoals on Live Sessions at NPR starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7. The Secret Sisters,…