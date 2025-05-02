30A Songwriters Sessions with The Secret Sisters

The Secret Sisters joins us for another 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival. The duo performed "Paperweight", "If The World Was a House", and "I've Got Your Back".

Laura and Lydia also sat down with Jessie Scott to discuss their latest record Mind, Man, Medicine, the special connection their kids have with their music, the ups-and-downs of having creative careers, and how growing up in Muscle Shoals inadvertently influenced their music.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup includes Devon Allman, Maggie Rose, Darrell Scott, Liz Longley and more. New video episodes are posted every Friday.