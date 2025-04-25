30A Songwriters Sessions with Randall Bramblett

Randall Bramblett joins us for our 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

Bramblett performed stripped-down versions of "I Don't Care", "Dead in the Water", and "Used to Rule the World".

Randall also talked with Jessie Scott about his latest record 'Paradise Breakdown', his songwriting process, working with Bettye LaVette, and the history of the Georgia music scene in the 70s and 80s.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup includes Devon Allman, Maggie Rose, Darrell Scott, Liz Longley and more. New video episodes are posted every Friday.