30A Songwriters Sessions with Devon Allman

Devon Allman is this week's guest for our 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

Joined by one half of The Devon Allman Project, the trio performed "White Horse" and "You" from their latest record 'Miami Moon', and "Ride" by guitar player Jackson Stokes.

Devon also sat down with Jessie Scott to discuss keeping things fresh over his decades-spanning career, the making of 'Miami Moon', and the philosophy behind his label Create Records.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup includes Maggie Rose, Randall Bramblett, Jontavious Willis, Liz Longley and more. New video episodes are posted every Friday.