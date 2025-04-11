© 2025 WMOT
30A Songwriters Sessions with Liz Longley

WMOT
Published April 11, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Singer-songwriter Liz Longely is this week's guest for our 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival. She performed "100x", "Start Again", and "Can't Get Enough" from her latest album 'New Life'.

Liz also sat down with Jessie Scott to discuss the making of her latest record and how she collaborated with her Patreon supporters (lovingly known as "lizards") to decide which songs to release. She also reflects on the joys and challenges of motherhood and how it's shaped her creative process.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage.

This year's lineup includes Devon Allman, The Secret Sisters, Hayes Carll, Maggie Rose and more. New video episodes are posted every Friday.
