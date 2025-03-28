30A Songwriters Sessions with Maggie Rose

Grammy-nominee Maggie Rose joins us for this week's 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

She performed "Only Time Around", "Too Young", and "Vanish" from her latest record 'No One Gets Out Alive'.

Maggie also sat down with Jessie Scott to discuss the journey of her record 'No One Gets Out Alive' and her "year of firsts", including a late night show performance, Grammy nomination, and embracing the next chapter of her life and career.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup includes Devon Allman, The Secret Sisters, Jontavious Willis, Liz Longley and more. New video episodes are posted every Friday.