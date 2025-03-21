© 2025 WMOT
Gary Louris - 30A Songwriters Sessions

Published March 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Gary Louris of The Jayhawks kicks off the first episode of WMOT's annual 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

Louris performed "Getting Older" and "Couldn't Live a Day Without You" from his latest solo record, Dark Country, and The Jayhawk's tune "All the Right Reasons".

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup includes Devon Allman, Maggie Rose, Jontavious Willis, Liz Longley and more.

New episodes are posted every Friday.
