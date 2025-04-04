30A Songwriters Sessions with Jontavious Willis

Georgia bluesman Jontavious Willis joins us for this week's 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio in Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival. He performed "Drummer Boy Blues", "Ghost Woman", and "Keep Your Worries on the Dance Floor" from his latest record 'West Georgia Blues'.

In a behind-the-scenes interview, Jontavious chats with Jessie Scott about touring with Taj Mahal and Keb Mo, how he found his unique blues style, and his upcoming European tour.

Watch both videos here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup includes Devon Allman, The Secret Sisters, Liz Longley, Randall Bramblett and more. New video episodes are posted every Friday.

