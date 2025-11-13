© 2025 WMOT
Wired In Sessions with Brennen Leigh and Teddy and the Rough Riders

WMOT
Published November 13, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

Ahead of their main stage performances at last week's Wired In at Riverside Revival, Brennen Leigh and Teddy and the Rough Riders dropped by WMOT's backstage studio to play stripped-down sets from their latest records.

Brennen Leigh, joined by Ashleigh Caudill on bass, performed the title track of her latest record, "Don't You Ever Give Up On Love", "You're Finally Hurtin", and "Thank God You're Gone".

Teddy and the Rough Riders performed "Catfish Summer", the unreleased "Heartless or Homeless", and "Leaving Forever Again".

Be sure to check out the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find full-length livestreams and more Wired In performances from your favorite artists.

Don't miss out on the final show of the 2025 Wired In season. Become a member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.
