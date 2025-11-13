Wired In Sessions with Brennen Leigh and Teddy and the Rough Riders

Ahead of their main stage performances at last week's Wired In at Riverside Revival, Brennen Leigh and Teddy and the Rough Riders dropped by WMOT's backstage studio to play stripped-down sets from their latest records.

Brennen Leigh, joined by Ashleigh Caudill on bass, performed the title track of her latest record, "Don't You Ever Give Up On Love", "You're Finally Hurtin", and "Thank God You're Gone".

Teddy and the Rough Riders performed "Catfish Summer", the unreleased "Heartless or Homeless", and "Leaving Forever Again".

