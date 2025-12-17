2025 In Review: WMOT's Most Played Albums Of The Year
2025 Final List of Most Played Albums on WMOT
WMOT's most played album of 2025 was Hayes Carll We're Only Human. Watch Carll's in-studio performance including the title track, We're Only Human.
|Artist
|Album
|Record Label
|Hayes Carll
|We're Only Human
|Highway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers
|Paul Thorn
|Life Is Just A Vapor
|Perpetual Obscurity/Thirty Tigers
|Alison Krauss & Union Station
|Arcadia
|Down The Road Records
|Molly Tuttle
|So Long Little Miss Sunsine
|Nonesuch
|Larkin Poe
|Bloom
|Tricki-Woo Records
|Sunny Sweeney
|Rhinestone Requiem
|Aunt Daddy Records/Thirty Tigers
|Wood Brothers, The
|Puff of Smoke
|Honey Jar Records/Thirty Tigers
|Sierra Hull
|A Tip Toe High Wire
|Sierra Hull Music LLC
|Valerie June
|Owls, Omens, and Oracles
|Concord Records/Concord
|Rodney Crowell
|Airline Highway
|New West Records
|Various Artists
|Can't Steal My Fire: The Songs of David Olney
|New West Records
|Tyler Childers
|Snipe Hunter
|Hickman Holler Records/ RCA Records
|Eddie 9V
|Saratoga
|Ruf Records
|Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'
|Room On The Porch
|Concord Records/Concord
|Jade Bird
|Who Wants To Talk About Love
|Glassnote Records
|Sean McConnell
|Skin
|Metropolitan Groove Merchants
|Ringo Starr
|Look Up
|Lost Highway Records/UMe
|Cristina Vane
|Hear My Call
|Blue Tip Records
|Drew & Ellie Holcomb
|Memory Bank
|Magnolia Music
|Amythyst Kiah
|Still + Bright
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Jason Isbell
|Foxes in the Snow
|Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers
|Charley Crockett
|Lonesome Drifter
|Lone Star Rider/Island/Republic
|Margo Price
|Hard Headed Woman
|Loma Vista Recordings / Concord
|Mumford & Sons
|Rushmere
|GOTR/Glassnote
|Olivia Wolf
|Silver Rounds
|MTTM Records
|Southern Avenue
|Family
|Alligator Records
|Turnpike Troubadours
|The Price of Admission
|Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers
|Shootouts, The
|Switchback
|Transoceanic Records
|Anderson East
|Worthy
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Jesse Welles
|Middle
|Jesse Welles Music
|Ken Pomeroy
|Cruel Joke
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Lumineers, The
|Automatic
|Dualtone Records/MNRK
|Warren Haynes
|Million Voices Whisper
|Fantasy Records/Concord
|Billy Strings
|Highway Prayers
|Warner Records
|Kasey Chambers
|Backbone
|Metropolitan Groove Merchants
|Charley Crockett
|Dollar A Day
|LONE STAR RIDER/ Island/ Republic
|Noeline Hofmann
|Purple Gas
|La Honda Records
|Sons Of The East
|SONS
|Metropolitan Groove Merchants
|Devil Makes Three, The
|Spirits
|New West Records
|Julien Baker & Torres
|Send A Prayer My Way
|Matador/Beggars
|Robert Plant
|Saving Grace
|Nonesuch
|Jesse Daniel
|Son of the San Lorenzo
|Lightning Rod Records/Thirty Tigers
|D.K. Harrell
|Talkin' Heavy
|Alligator Records
|Willi Carlisle
|Winged Victory
|Signature Sounds
|James McMurtry
|The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy
|New West Records
|Taylor Rae
|The Void
|TaylorRaeMusic/Missing Piece Records
|Dwight Yoakam
|Brighter Days
|Via Records/Thirty Tigers
|Lucinda Williams
|Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road
|Highway 20/Thirty Tigers
|Samantha Fish
|Paper Doll
|Rounder Records / Concord
|MJ Lenderman
|Manning Fireworks
|Anti-
|Jason Boland & The Stragglers
|The Last Kings Of Babylon
|Proud Souls Entertainment/Thirty Tigers
|CAAMP
|Copper Changes Color
|Mom+Pop Music
|Will Hoge
|Sweet Misery
|EDLO Records
|Benjamin Tod
|Shooting Star
|Benjamin Tod/Thirty Tigers
|I'm With Her
|Wild and Clear and Blue
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Lukas Nelson
|American Romance
|6 Ace Records/Sony Music Nashville
|Vandoliers
|Life Behind Bars
|Break Maiden Records/Thirty Tigers
|Kathleen Edwards
|Billionaire
|Dualtone/MNRK
|Yonder Mountain String Band
|Nowhere Next
|Frog Pad Records/Thirty Tigers
|CAAMP
|Somewhere EP
|Mom+Pop Music
|Mike Farris
|The Sounds Of Muscle Shoals
|Fame Records
|Grace Potter
|Medicine
|Hollywood Records
|Webb Wilder
|Hillbilly Speedball
|Landslide Records
|Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms
|Gold In Your Pocket
|Free Dirt Records
|Wild Feathers, The
|Siren
|New West Records
|Chatham Rabbits
|Be Real With Me
|Chatham Rabbits Music
|Sterling Drake
|The Shape I'm In
|Calusa Music / Missing Piece Records
|Dean Johnson
|I Hope We Can Still Be Friends
|Saddle Creek
|Trampled By Turtles
|Always Here
|Banjodad Records/Thirty Tigers
|Jeremie Albino
|Our Time In The Sun
|Easy Eye Sound/Concord
|Tami Neilson
|Neon Cowgirl
|Outside Music
|Gillian Welch And David Rawlings
|Woodland
|Acony Records
|Willie Nelson
|Last Leaf On The Tree
|Legacy Recordings/Sony Music
|Twisted Pine
|Love Your Mind
|Signature Sounds
|Miss Tess
|Cher Rêve
|Miss Tess
|S.G. Goodman
|Planting by the Signs
|Slough Water Records/Thirty Tigers
|Hayes & The Heathens
|Hayes & The Heathens
|BOH Records
|Josh Ritter
|I Believe In You, My Honeydew
|Pytheas/Thirty Tigers
|SteelDrivers, The
|Outrun
|Sun
|Tony Kamel
|We're All Gonna Live
|Blue Corn Music
|JD Clayton
|Blue Sky Sundays
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Seth Walker
|Why The Worry
|Royal Potato Family
|Marcus King
|Darling Blue
|Republic Records
|Ray LaMontagne
|Long Way Home
|Liula Records/Thirty Tigers
|Galactic & Irma Thomas
|Audience With The Queen
|Tchoup-Zilla Records/Thirty Tigers
|Robert Randolph
|Preacher Kids
|Sun
|Alison Brown & Steve Martin
|Safe, Sensible and Sane
|Compass Records
|Patterson Hood
|Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams
|ATO Records
|Watchhouse
|Rituals
|Tiptoe Tiger Music/Thirty Tigers
|Micky & The Motorcars
|Micky & The Motorcars
|Micky & The Motorcars Music
|Kelsey Waldon
|Every Ghost
|Oh Boy Records
|Lilly Hiatt
|Forever
|New West Records
|Presley Haile
|Off To Find A Sunny Day
|Columbia Records
|Chuck Prophet
|Wake the Dead
|Yep Roc Records
|Craig Finn
|Always Been
|Tamarac/Thirty Tigers
|Patty Griffin
|Crown of Roses
|PGM/Thirty Tigers
|Wilder Woods
|Curioso
|Dualtone Records/MNRK
|Cody Jinks
|In My Blood
|Late August Records
|Crowe Boys
|Made To Wander
|EMI Nashville
|Brent Cobb & The Fixin's
|Ain't Rocked in a While
|Ol' Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers
|Christone Kingfish Ingram
|Hard Road
|RedZero Records
|William Prince
|Further From The Country
|Six Shooter Records
|Willie Nelson
|Oh What A Beautiful World
|Legacy Recordings/Sony Music
|Leftover Salmon
|Let's Party About It
|Compass Records
|Fruition
|How To Make Mistakes
|Fruition Inc.
|John Cowan & Andrea Zonn are The HercuLeons
|John Cowan & Andrea Zonn are The HercuLeons
|True Lonesome Records
|Ketch Secor
|Story The Crow Told Me
|Equal Housing Records
|KP Hawthorn
|Til The Glitter End
|Mule Kick Records
|St. Paul & The Broken Bones
|St. Paul & The Broken Bones
|Oasis Pizza Records/Thirty Tigers
|JD McPherson
|Nite Owls
|New West Records
|Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart
|Looking For The Thread
|Lambent Light Records/Thirty Tigers
|Amy Speace
|The American Dream
|Windbone Records
|Joe Ely
|Love and Freedom
|Rack 'em Records/Thirty Tigers
|Little Feat
|Strike Up The Band
|Hot Tomato Records
|Joshua Ray Walker
|Tropicana
|East Dallas Records/Thirty Tigers
|Carolyn Wonderland
|Truth Is
|Alligator Records
|Dallas Burrow
|The Way The West Was Won
|Forty Below Records
|Shawn Camp
|The Ghost of Sis Draper
|Truly Handmade Records
|Sunny War
|Armageddeon in A Summer Dress
|New West Records
|West Texas Exiles
|8000 Days
|Floating Mesa Record
|Gary Louris
|Dark Country
|SHAM/Thirty Tigers
|North Mississippi Allstars
|Still Shakin'
|New West Records
|Robbie Fulks
|Now Then
|Compass Records
|Luke Winslow-King
|Flash-A-Magic
|Bloodshot Records
|Reckless Kelly
|The Last Frontier
|No Big Deal Records
|Early James
|Medium Raw
|Easy Eye Sound / Concord
|Penny & Sparrow
|Lefty
|I Love You/ Thirty Tigers
|Ron Pope
|American Man, American Music.
|Brooklyn Basement Records
|Kathleen Edwards
|Covers EP
|Dualtone Records/MNRK
|Otis Gibbs
|The Trust Of Crows
|Wanamaker Recording Company
|Jerron Paxton
|Things Done Changed
|Smithsonian Folkways
|Them Coulee Boys
|No Fun In The Chrysalis
|Some Fun Records
|Pug Johnson
|El Cabron
|Break Maiden Records/Thirty Tigers
|Ruston Kelly
|Pale, Through the Window
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Ruen Brothers
|Awooo
|Yep Roc Records
|Matt Andersen
|The Hammer & The Rose
|Sonic Records
|Brandi Carlile
|Returning To Myself
|Interscope/Lost Highway
|Marcedes Carroll
|We Lost Track of the Stars
|Marcedes Carroll Music
|West Of Texas
|Hot Motel Nights
|I.R.S Nashville
|Deslondes, The
|Roll It Out
|New West Records
|Brennen Leigh
|Don't You Ever Give Up On Love
|Signature Sounds
|Joanne Shaw Taylor
|Black And Gold
|Journeyman
|Devon Allman
|The Blues Summit
|Ruf Records
|Grant-Lee Phillips
|In The Hour Of Dust
|Yep Roc Records
|Red Clay Strays, The
|Made by These Moments
|RCA Records
|Doohickeys, The
|All Hat No Cattle
|Forty Below Records
|Nicki Bluhm
|Rancho Deluxe
|Little Sur Records
|Imogen Clark
|Choking On Fuel
|Potts Entertainment
|Clover County
|Finer Things
|undercover lover/Thirty Tigers
|Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
|South of Here
|Stax/Fantasy Records/Concord
|David Ramirez
|All The Not So Gentle Reminders
|Blue Corn Music
|Travis Roberts
|Rebel Rose
|New West Records
|Band Loula, The
|Sweet Southern Summer
|Warner Brothers Nashville/Red Light
|Leslie Jordan
|The Agonist
|LJ Records
|Paul Carrack
|The Country Side Of Paul Carrack, Vol. 1
|Carrack-UK
|Pleasures, The
|Enemy Of My Enemy
|Uber Savvy Music/ MGM
|Todd Snider
|High, Lonesome and Then Some
|Lightning Rod Records/Thirty Tigers
|Shane Smith & the Saints
|Norther
|Geronimo West Records/Thirty Tigers
|Chaparelle
|Western Pleasure
|Mom+Pop Music
|Sweet Megg
|Never Been Home
|Sweet Megg Music
|Cole Quest & The City Pickers
|Homegrown
|Jalopy Records
|Anna Tivel
|Animal Poem
|Fluff & Gravy Records
|Roamers, The
|The Roamers
|Roughneck Goods
|Paul Kelly
|Fever Longing Still
|Gawd Aggie/Cooking Vinyl
|Charles Wigg Walker
|This Love Is Gonna Last
|Charles Wigg Walker Music
|Sierra Ferrell
|Trail Of Flowers
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Shelby Means
|Shelby Means
|Shelby Means Music
|ZZ Ward
|Liberation (Deluxe)
|Sun Records
|Charles Wesley Godwin
|Lonely Mountain Town
|Big Loud Records
|Cole Chaney
|In the Shadow of the Mountain
|Ridgeline Records/Thirty Tigers
|Nick Lowe
|Indoor Safari
|Yep Roc Records
|Dolly Parton
|Smoky Mountain DNA
|Owepar Records
|Kaitlin Butts
|Roadrunner!
|Soundly Music
|Michigander
|Michigander
|Totally Normal Records/Thirty Tigers
|Grey DeLisle
|The Grey Album
|Hummin'Bird Records
|Watson Twins, The
|Seeing Double
|Bloodshot Records
|Daniel Donato
|Horizons
|Retrace Music/Red Light Management
|Shemekia Copeland
|Blame It On Eve
|Alligator Records
|Jason Scott & The High Heat
|American Grin
|Leo33
|Kristina Murray
|Little Blue
|New West Records