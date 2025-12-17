2025 In Review: WMOT's Most Played Albums Of The Year

Artist Album Record Label

Hayes Carll We're Only Human Highway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers

Paul Thorn Life Is Just A Vapor Perpetual Obscurity/Thirty Tigers

Alison Krauss & Union Station Arcadia Down The Road Records

Molly Tuttle So Long Little Miss Sunsine Nonesuch

Larkin Poe Bloom Tricki-Woo Records

Sunny Sweeney Rhinestone Requiem Aunt Daddy Records/Thirty Tigers

Wood Brothers, The Puff of Smoke Honey Jar Records/Thirty Tigers

Sierra Hull A Tip Toe High Wire Sierra Hull Music LLC

Valerie June Owls, Omens, and Oracles Concord Records/Concord

Rodney Crowell Airline Highway New West Records

Various Artists Can't Steal My Fire: The Songs of David Olney New West Records

Tyler Childers Snipe Hunter Hickman Holler Records/ RCA Records

Eddie 9V Saratoga Ruf Records

Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Room On The Porch Concord Records/Concord

Jade Bird Who Wants To Talk About Love Glassnote Records

Sean McConnell Skin Metropolitan Groove Merchants

Ringo Starr Look Up Lost Highway Records/UMe

Cristina Vane Hear My Call Blue Tip Records

Drew & Ellie Holcomb Memory Bank Magnolia Music

Amythyst Kiah Still + Bright Rounder Records / Concord

Jason Isbell Foxes in the Snow Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers

Charley Crockett Lonesome Drifter Lone Star Rider/Island/Republic

Margo Price Hard Headed Woman Loma Vista Recordings / Concord

Mumford & Sons Rushmere GOTR/Glassnote

Olivia Wolf Silver Rounds MTTM Records

Southern Avenue Family Alligator Records

Turnpike Troubadours The Price of Admission Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers

Shootouts, The Switchback Transoceanic Records

Anderson East Worthy Rounder Records / Concord

Jesse Welles Middle Jesse Welles Music

Ken Pomeroy Cruel Joke Rounder Records / Concord

Lumineers, The Automatic Dualtone Records/MNRK

Warren Haynes Million Voices Whisper Fantasy Records/Concord

Billy Strings Highway Prayers Warner Records

Kasey Chambers Backbone Metropolitan Groove Merchants

Charley Crockett Dollar A Day LONE STAR RIDER/ Island/ Republic

Noeline Hofmann Purple Gas La Honda Records

Sons Of The East SONS Metropolitan Groove Merchants

Devil Makes Three, The Spirits New West Records

Julien Baker & Torres Send A Prayer My Way Matador/Beggars

Robert Plant Saving Grace Nonesuch

Jesse Daniel Son of the San Lorenzo Lightning Rod Records/Thirty Tigers

D.K. Harrell Talkin' Heavy Alligator Records

Willi Carlisle Winged Victory Signature Sounds

James McMurtry The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy New West Records

Taylor Rae The Void TaylorRaeMusic/Missing Piece Records

Dwight Yoakam Brighter Days Via Records/Thirty Tigers

Lucinda Williams Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road Highway 20/Thirty Tigers

Samantha Fish Paper Doll Rounder Records / Concord

MJ Lenderman Manning Fireworks Anti-

Jason Boland & The Stragglers The Last Kings Of Babylon Proud Souls Entertainment/Thirty Tigers

CAAMP Copper Changes Color Mom+Pop Music

Will Hoge Sweet Misery EDLO Records

Benjamin Tod Shooting Star Benjamin Tod/Thirty Tigers

I'm With Her Wild and Clear and Blue Rounder Records / Concord

Lukas Nelson American Romance 6 Ace Records/Sony Music Nashville

Vandoliers Life Behind Bars Break Maiden Records/Thirty Tigers

Kathleen Edwards Billionaire Dualtone/MNRK

Yonder Mountain String Band Nowhere Next Frog Pad Records/Thirty Tigers

CAAMP Somewhere EP Mom+Pop Music

Mike Farris The Sounds Of Muscle Shoals Fame Records

Grace Potter Medicine Hollywood Records

Webb Wilder Hillbilly Speedball Landslide Records

Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Gold In Your Pocket Free Dirt Records

Wild Feathers, The Siren New West Records

Chatham Rabbits Be Real With Me Chatham Rabbits Music

Sterling Drake The Shape I'm In Calusa Music / Missing Piece Records

Dean Johnson I Hope We Can Still Be Friends Saddle Creek

Trampled By Turtles Always Here Banjodad Records/Thirty Tigers

Jeremie Albino Our Time In The Sun Easy Eye Sound/Concord

Tami Neilson Neon Cowgirl Outside Music

Gillian Welch And David Rawlings Woodland Acony Records

Willie Nelson Last Leaf On The Tree Legacy Recordings/Sony Music

Twisted Pine Love Your Mind Signature Sounds

Miss Tess Cher Rêve Miss Tess

S.G. Goodman Planting by the Signs Slough Water Records/Thirty Tigers

Hayes & The Heathens Hayes & The Heathens BOH Records

Josh Ritter I Believe In You, My Honeydew Pytheas/Thirty Tigers

SteelDrivers, The Outrun Sun

Tony Kamel We're All Gonna Live Blue Corn Music

JD Clayton Blue Sky Sundays Rounder Records / Concord

Seth Walker Why The Worry Royal Potato Family

Marcus King Darling Blue Republic Records

Ray LaMontagne Long Way Home Liula Records/Thirty Tigers

Galactic & Irma Thomas Audience With The Queen Tchoup-Zilla Records/Thirty Tigers

Robert Randolph Preacher Kids Sun

Alison Brown & Steve Martin Safe, Sensible and Sane Compass Records

Patterson Hood Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams ATO Records

Watchhouse Rituals Tiptoe Tiger Music/Thirty Tigers

Micky & The Motorcars Micky & The Motorcars Micky & The Motorcars Music

Kelsey Waldon Every Ghost Oh Boy Records

Lilly Hiatt Forever New West Records

Presley Haile Off To Find A Sunny Day Columbia Records

Chuck Prophet Wake the Dead Yep Roc Records

Craig Finn Always Been Tamarac/Thirty Tigers

Patty Griffin Crown of Roses PGM/Thirty Tigers

Wilder Woods Curioso Dualtone Records/MNRK

Cody Jinks In My Blood Late August Records

Crowe Boys Made To Wander EMI Nashville

Brent Cobb & The Fixin's Ain't Rocked in a While Ol' Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers

Christone Kingfish Ingram Hard Road RedZero Records

William Prince Further From The Country Six Shooter Records

Willie Nelson Oh What A Beautiful World Legacy Recordings/Sony Music

Leftover Salmon Let's Party About It Compass Records

Fruition How To Make Mistakes Fruition Inc.

John Cowan & Andrea Zonn are The HercuLeons John Cowan & Andrea Zonn are The HercuLeons True Lonesome Records

Ketch Secor Story The Crow Told Me Equal Housing Records

KP Hawthorn Til The Glitter End Mule Kick Records

St. Paul & The Broken Bones St. Paul & The Broken Bones Oasis Pizza Records/Thirty Tigers

JD McPherson Nite Owls New West Records

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart Looking For The Thread Lambent Light Records/Thirty Tigers

Amy Speace The American Dream Windbone Records

Joe Ely Love and Freedom Rack 'em Records/Thirty Tigers

Little Feat Strike Up The Band Hot Tomato Records

Joshua Ray Walker Tropicana East Dallas Records/Thirty Tigers

Carolyn Wonderland Truth Is Alligator Records

Dallas Burrow The Way The West Was Won Forty Below Records

Shawn Camp The Ghost of Sis Draper Truly Handmade Records

Sunny War Armageddeon in A Summer Dress New West Records

West Texas Exiles 8000 Days Floating Mesa Record

Gary Louris Dark Country SHAM/Thirty Tigers

North Mississippi Allstars Still Shakin' New West Records

Robbie Fulks Now Then Compass Records

Luke Winslow-King Flash-A-Magic Bloodshot Records

Reckless Kelly The Last Frontier No Big Deal Records

Early James Medium Raw Easy Eye Sound / Concord

Penny & Sparrow Lefty I Love You/ Thirty Tigers

Ron Pope American Man, American Music. Brooklyn Basement Records

Kathleen Edwards Covers EP Dualtone Records/MNRK

Otis Gibbs The Trust Of Crows Wanamaker Recording Company

Jerron Paxton Things Done Changed Smithsonian Folkways

Them Coulee Boys No Fun In The Chrysalis Some Fun Records

Pug Johnson El Cabron Break Maiden Records/Thirty Tigers

Ruston Kelly Pale, Through the Window Rounder Records / Concord

Ruen Brothers Awooo Yep Roc Records

Matt Andersen The Hammer & The Rose Sonic Records

Brandi Carlile Returning To Myself Interscope/Lost Highway

Marcedes Carroll We Lost Track of the Stars Marcedes Carroll Music

West Of Texas Hot Motel Nights I.R.S Nashville

Deslondes, The Roll It Out New West Records

Brennen Leigh Don't You Ever Give Up On Love Signature Sounds

Joanne Shaw Taylor Black And Gold Journeyman

Devon Allman The Blues Summit Ruf Records

Grant-Lee Phillips In The Hour Of Dust Yep Roc Records

Red Clay Strays, The Made by These Moments RCA Records

Doohickeys, The All Hat No Cattle Forty Below Records

Nicki Bluhm Rancho Deluxe Little Sur Records

Imogen Clark Choking On Fuel Potts Entertainment

Clover County Finer Things undercover lover/Thirty Tigers

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats South of Here Stax/Fantasy Records/Concord

David Ramirez All The Not So Gentle Reminders Blue Corn Music

Travis Roberts Rebel Rose New West Records

Band Loula, The Sweet Southern Summer Warner Brothers Nashville/Red Light

Leslie Jordan The Agonist LJ Records

Paul Carrack The Country Side Of Paul Carrack, Vol. 1 Carrack-UK

Pleasures, The Enemy Of My Enemy Uber Savvy Music/ MGM

Todd Snider High, Lonesome and Then Some Lightning Rod Records/Thirty Tigers

Shane Smith & the Saints Norther Geronimo West Records/Thirty Tigers

Chaparelle Western Pleasure Mom+Pop Music

Sweet Megg Never Been Home Sweet Megg Music

Cole Quest & The City Pickers Homegrown Jalopy Records

Anna Tivel Animal Poem Fluff & Gravy Records

Roamers, The The Roamers Roughneck Goods

Paul Kelly Fever Longing Still Gawd Aggie/Cooking Vinyl

Charles Wigg Walker This Love Is Gonna Last Charles Wigg Walker Music

Sierra Ferrell Trail Of Flowers Rounder Records / Concord

Shelby Means Shelby Means Shelby Means Music

ZZ Ward Liberation (Deluxe) Sun Records

Charles Wesley Godwin Lonely Mountain Town Big Loud Records

Cole Chaney In the Shadow of the Mountain Ridgeline Records/Thirty Tigers

Nick Lowe Indoor Safari Yep Roc Records

Dolly Parton Smoky Mountain DNA Owepar Records

Kaitlin Butts Roadrunner! Soundly Music

Michigander Michigander Totally Normal Records/Thirty Tigers

Grey DeLisle The Grey Album Hummin'Bird Records

Watson Twins, The Seeing Double Bloodshot Records

Daniel Donato Horizons Retrace Music/Red Light Management

Shemekia Copeland Blame It On Eve Alligator Records

Jason Scott & The High Heat American Grin Leo33