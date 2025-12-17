© 2025 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2025 In Review: WMOT's Most Played Albums Of The Year

WMOT
Published December 17, 2025 at 9:34 PM CST

2025 Final List of Most Played Albums on WMOT

WMOT's most played album of 2025 was Hayes Carll We're Only Human. Watch Carll's in-studio performance including the title track, We're Only Human.

ArtistAlbumRecord Label
Hayes CarllWe're Only HumanHighway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers
Paul ThornLife Is Just A VaporPerpetual Obscurity/Thirty Tigers
Alison Krauss & Union StationArcadiaDown The Road Records
Molly TuttleSo Long Little Miss SunsineNonesuch
Larkin PoeBloomTricki-Woo Records
Sunny SweeneyRhinestone RequiemAunt Daddy Records/Thirty Tigers
Wood Brothers, ThePuff of SmokeHoney Jar Records/Thirty Tigers
Sierra HullA Tip Toe High WireSierra Hull Music LLC
Valerie JuneOwls, Omens, and OraclesConcord Records/Concord
Rodney CrowellAirline HighwayNew West Records
Various ArtistsCan't Steal My Fire:  The Songs of David OlneyNew West Records
Tyler ChildersSnipe HunterHickman Holler Records/ RCA Records
Eddie 9VSaratogaRuf Records
Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'Room On The PorchConcord Records/Concord
Jade BirdWho Wants To Talk About LoveGlassnote Records
Sean McConnellSkinMetropolitan Groove Merchants
Ringo StarrLook UpLost Highway Records/UMe
Cristina VaneHear My CallBlue Tip Records
Drew & Ellie HolcombMemory BankMagnolia Music
Amythyst KiahStill + BrightRounder Records / Concord
Jason IsbellFoxes in the SnowSoutheastern Records/Thirty Tigers
Charley CrockettLonesome DrifterLone Star Rider/Island/Republic
Margo PriceHard Headed WomanLoma Vista Recordings / Concord
Mumford & SonsRushmereGOTR/Glassnote
Olivia WolfSilver RoundsMTTM Records
Southern AvenueFamily Alligator Records
Turnpike TroubadoursThe Price of AdmissionBossier City Records/Thirty Tigers
Shootouts, TheSwitchbackTransoceanic Records
Anderson EastWorthyRounder Records / Concord
Jesse WellesMiddleJesse Welles Music
Ken PomeroyCruel JokeRounder Records / Concord
Lumineers, TheAutomaticDualtone Records/MNRK
Warren HaynesMillion Voices WhisperFantasy Records/Concord
Billy StringsHighway PrayersWarner Records
Kasey ChambersBackboneMetropolitan Groove Merchants
Charley CrockettDollar A DayLONE STAR RIDER/ Island/ Republic
Noeline HofmannPurple GasLa Honda Records
Sons Of The EastSONSMetropolitan Groove Merchants
Devil Makes Three, TheSpiritsNew West Records
Julien Baker & TorresSend A Prayer My WayMatador/Beggars
Robert PlantSaving GraceNonesuch
Jesse DanielSon of the San LorenzoLightning Rod Records/Thirty Tigers
D.K. HarrellTalkin' HeavyAlligator Records
Willi CarlisleWinged VictorySignature Sounds
James McMurtry The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy New West Records
Taylor RaeThe VoidTaylorRaeMusic/Missing Piece Records
Dwight YoakamBrighter DaysVia Records/Thirty Tigers
Lucinda WilliamsLucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey RoadHighway 20/Thirty Tigers
Samantha FishPaper DollRounder Records / Concord
MJ LendermanManning FireworksAnti-
Jason Boland & The StragglersThe Last Kings Of BabylonProud Souls Entertainment/Thirty Tigers
CAAMPCopper Changes ColorMom+Pop Music
Will HogeSweet MiseryEDLO Records
Benjamin TodShooting StarBenjamin Tod/Thirty Tigers
I'm With HerWild and Clear and BlueRounder Records / Concord
Lukas NelsonAmerican Romance6 Ace Records/Sony Music Nashville
VandoliersLife Behind BarsBreak Maiden Records/Thirty Tigers
Kathleen EdwardsBillionaireDualtone/MNRK
Yonder Mountain String BandNowhere NextFrog Pad Records/Thirty Tigers
CAAMPSomewhere EPMom+Pop Music
Mike FarrisThe Sounds Of Muscle ShoalsFame Records
Grace PotterMedicineHollywood Records
Webb WilderHillbilly SpeedballLandslide Records
Caleb Klauder & Reeb WillmsGold In Your PocketFree Dirt Records
Wild Feathers, TheSirenNew West Records
Chatham RabbitsBe Real With MeChatham Rabbits Music
Sterling DrakeThe Shape I'm InCalusa Music / Missing Piece Records
Dean JohnsonI Hope We Can Still Be FriendsSaddle Creek
Trampled By TurtlesAlways HereBanjodad Records/Thirty Tigers
Jeremie AlbinoOur Time In The SunEasy Eye Sound/Concord
Tami NeilsonNeon CowgirlOutside Music
Gillian Welch And David RawlingsWoodlandAcony Records
Willie NelsonLast Leaf On The TreeLegacy Recordings/Sony Music
Twisted PineLove Your MindSignature Sounds
Miss TessCher RêveMiss Tess
S.G. GoodmanPlanting by the SignsSlough Water Records/Thirty Tigers
Hayes & The HeathensHayes & The HeathensBOH Records
Josh RitterI Believe In You, My Honeydew Pytheas/Thirty Tigers
SteelDrivers, TheOutrunSun
Tony KamelWe're All Gonna LiveBlue Corn Music
JD ClaytonBlue Sky SundaysRounder Records / Concord
Seth WalkerWhy The WorryRoyal Potato Family
Marcus KingDarling BlueRepublic Records
Ray LaMontagneLong Way HomeLiula Records/Thirty Tigers
Galactic & Irma ThomasAudience With The QueenTchoup-Zilla Records/Thirty Tigers
Robert RandolphPreacher KidsSun
Alison Brown & Steve MartinSafe, Sensible and Sane Compass Records
Patterson HoodExploding Trees & Airplane ScreamsATO Records
WatchhouseRitualsTiptoe Tiger Music/Thirty Tigers
Micky & The MotorcarsMicky & The MotorcarsMicky & The Motorcars Music
Kelsey WaldonEvery Ghost Oh Boy Records
Lilly HiattForeverNew West Records
Presley HaileOff To Find A Sunny DayColumbia Records
Chuck ProphetWake the DeadYep Roc Records
Craig FinnAlways BeenTamarac/Thirty Tigers
Patty GriffinCrown of RosesPGM/Thirty Tigers
Wilder WoodsCuriosoDualtone Records/MNRK
Cody JinksIn My BloodLate August Records
Crowe BoysMade To WanderEMI Nashville
Brent Cobb & The Fixin'sAin't Rocked in a WhileOl' Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers
Christone Kingfish IngramHard RoadRedZero Records
William PrinceFurther From The CountrySix Shooter Records
Willie NelsonOh What A Beautiful WorldLegacy Recordings/Sony Music
Leftover SalmonLet's Party About ItCompass Records
FruitionHow To Make MistakesFruition Inc.
John Cowan & Andrea Zonn are The HercuLeonsJohn Cowan & Andrea Zonn are The HercuLeons True Lonesome Records
Ketch SecorStory The Crow Told MeEqual Housing Records
KP HawthornTil The Glitter EndMule Kick Records
St. Paul & The Broken BonesSt. Paul & The Broken BonesOasis Pizza Records/Thirty Tigers
JD McPhersonNite OwlsNew West Records
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, Karine PolwartLooking For The ThreadLambent Light Records/Thirty Tigers
Amy SpeaceThe American DreamWindbone Records
Joe ElyLove and FreedomRack 'em Records/Thirty Tigers
Little FeatStrike Up The BandHot Tomato Records
Joshua Ray WalkerTropicanaEast Dallas Records/Thirty Tigers
Carolyn WonderlandTruth IsAlligator Records
Dallas BurrowThe Way The West Was WonForty Below Records
Shawn CampThe Ghost of Sis DraperTruly Handmade Records
Sunny WarArmageddeon in A Summer DressNew West Records
West Texas Exiles8000 DaysFloating Mesa Record
Gary LourisDark CountrySHAM/Thirty Tigers
North Mississippi AllstarsStill Shakin'New West Records
Robbie FulksNow ThenCompass Records
Luke Winslow-KingFlash-A-MagicBloodshot Records
Reckless KellyThe Last FrontierNo Big Deal Records
Early JamesMedium RawEasy Eye Sound / Concord
Penny & SparrowLeftyI Love You/ Thirty Tigers
Ron PopeAmerican Man, American Music.Brooklyn Basement Records
Kathleen EdwardsCovers EPDualtone Records/MNRK
Otis GibbsThe Trust Of CrowsWanamaker Recording Company
Jerron PaxtonThings Done ChangedSmithsonian Folkways
Them Coulee BoysNo Fun In The ChrysalisSome Fun Records
Pug JohnsonEl CabronBreak Maiden Records/Thirty Tigers
Ruston KellyPale, Through the WindowRounder Records / Concord
Ruen BrothersAwoooYep Roc Records
Matt AndersenThe Hammer & The RoseSonic Records
Brandi CarlileReturning To MyselfInterscope/Lost Highway
Marcedes CarrollWe Lost Track of the StarsMarcedes Carroll Music
West Of TexasHot Motel NightsI.R.S Nashville
Deslondes, TheRoll It OutNew West Records
Brennen LeighDon't You Ever Give Up On LoveSignature Sounds
Joanne Shaw TaylorBlack And GoldJourneyman
Devon AllmanThe Blues SummitRuf Records
Grant-Lee PhillipsIn The Hour Of DustYep Roc Records
Red Clay Strays, TheMade by These MomentsRCA Records
Doohickeys, TheAll Hat No CattleForty Below Records
Nicki BluhmRancho DeluxeLittle Sur Records
Imogen ClarkChoking On FuelPotts Entertainment
Clover CountyFiner Thingsundercover lover/Thirty Tigers
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsSouth of HereStax/Fantasy Records/Concord
David RamirezAll The Not So Gentle RemindersBlue Corn Music
Travis RobertsRebel RoseNew West Records
Band Loula, TheSweet Southern SummerWarner Brothers Nashville/Red Light
Leslie JordanThe AgonistLJ Records
Paul CarrackThe Country Side Of Paul Carrack, Vol. 1Carrack-UK
Pleasures, TheEnemy Of My EnemyUber Savvy Music/ MGM
Todd SniderHigh, Lonesome and Then SomeLightning Rod Records/Thirty Tigers
Shane Smith & the SaintsNortherGeronimo West Records/Thirty Tigers
ChaparelleWestern PleasureMom+Pop Music
Sweet MeggNever Been HomeSweet Megg Music
Cole Quest & The City PickersHomegrownJalopy Records
Anna TivelAnimal PoemFluff & Gravy Records
Roamers, TheThe RoamersRoughneck Goods
Paul KellyFever Longing StillGawd Aggie/Cooking Vinyl
Charles Wigg WalkerThis Love Is Gonna LastCharles Wigg Walker Music
Sierra FerrellTrail Of FlowersRounder Records / Concord
Shelby MeansShelby MeansShelby Means Music
ZZ WardLiberation (Deluxe)Sun Records
Charles Wesley GodwinLonely Mountain Town Big Loud Records
Cole ChaneyIn the Shadow of the MountainRidgeline Records/Thirty Tigers
Nick LoweIndoor SafariYep Roc Records
Dolly PartonSmoky Mountain DNAOwepar Records
Kaitlin ButtsRoadrunner!Soundly Music
MichiganderMichiganderTotally Normal Records/Thirty Tigers
Grey DeLisleThe Grey AlbumHummin'Bird Records
Watson Twins, TheSeeing DoubleBloodshot Records
Daniel DonatoHorizonsRetrace Music/Red Light Management
Shemekia CopelandBlame It On EveAlligator Records
Jason Scott & The High HeatAmerican GrinLeo33
Kristina MurrayLittle BlueNew West Records
Roots Radio News