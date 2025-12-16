Words & Music with Melissa Carper & Theo Lawrence

Melissa Carper & Theo Lawrence are this week's guests for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects.

The duo performed "Dat Ain't Right", "All Fifty States", and "Good Luck to Ya" from their upcoming record Havin' A Talk, out on February 6th.

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Melissa and Theo discuss crafting duets, the process that led to this collaboration, and upcoming tour dates.

Watch the full performance and interview above or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more full-length Words & Music episodes.