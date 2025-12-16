© 2025 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Words & Music with Melissa Carper & Theo Lawrence

WMOT
Published December 16, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

Melissa Carper & Theo Lawrence are this week's guests for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects.

The duo performed "Dat Ain't Right", "All Fifty States", and "Good Luck to Ya" from their upcoming record Havin' A Talk, out on February 6th.

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Melissa and Theo discuss crafting duets, the process that led to this collaboration, and upcoming tour dates.

Watch the full performance and interview above or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more full-length Words & Music episodes.
Tags
Video Words and MusicMelissa Carper
Related Content
  • Video
    Melissa Carper - Live at AmericanaFest 2024
    This week's AmericanaFest replay features Melissa Carper, who performed "Evil Eva" and the title track from her latest record 'Borned In Ya'. Watch the videos here.
  • Video
    Words & Music with Marfa
    Marfa is this week's guest for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects. The duo performed "American Lonely", "Little Miss Two Time", and "Daisy".
  • Video
    Words & Music with Sons of the East
    Sons of the East are this week's guests for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects. The trio performed "It's Alright", "Wish I Knew", "Time Will Tell", and "Pour the Wine" from their record 'SONS'.