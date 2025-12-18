© 2025 WMOT
2025 In Review: WMOT's Most Played Songs Of The Year

WMOT
Published December 18, 2025 at 9:00 AM CST

Molly Tuttle's That's Gonna Leave A Mark was the most played song on WMOT in 2025. Watch our Words and Music show with a performance by Molly Tuttle and an interview with host Jessie Scott.

Most Played Songs Deep List:

ArtistTrack NameRecord Label
Molly TuttleThat's Gonna Leave a MarkNonesuch
Paul ThornTough Times Don't LastPerpetual Obscurity Records/Thirty Tigers
CAAMPLet Things GoMom+Pop Music
Larkin PoeMockingbirdTricki-Woo Records
Mumford & SonsRushmereGlassnote Records
Charley CrockettLonesome DrifterLone Star Rider/Island/Republic
Kathleen EdwardsSave Your SoulDualtone/MNRK
Sierra HullBoomSierra Hull Music LLC
Sons Of The EastPour The WineMetropolitan Groove Merchants
Valerie JuneJoy, Joy!Concord Records/Concord
Jesse WellesHorsesJesse Welles Music
CAAMPMistakesMom+Pop Music
Sean McConnellSkinMetropolitan Groove Merchants
Lumineers, TheSame Old SongDualtone/MNRK
WatchhouseRitualsTiptoe Tiger Music/Thirty Tigers
Lukas NelsonBorn Runnin Outta Time6 Ace Records/Sony Music Nashville
Lord HuronNothing I NeedMercury Records (UMGN)
Charley CrockettCrucified SonLone Star Rider/Island/Republic
Patterson Hood (feat. Lydia Loveless)A Werewolf and a GirlATO
Turnpike TroubadoursRuby AnnBossier City Records/Thirty Tigers
St. Paul & The Broken BonesSushi and Coca-ColaOasis Pizza Records/Thirty Tigers
Alison Krauss & Union StationLooks Like The End Of The RoadDown The Road Records
Dean JohnsonBefore You Hit the GroundSaddle Creek
Olivia WolfCosmic Appalachian RadioMTTM Records
Jason IsbellBury MeSoutheastern Records/Thirty Tigers
Sierra Hull (Feat. Tim O'Brien)Come Out Of My BluesSierra Hull Music LLC
Sierra HullSpitfireSierra Hull Music LLC
Alison Krauss & Union StationRichmond On The JamesDown The Road Records
Tyler ChildersNose On The GrindstoneHickman Holler Records/RCA Records
Julien Baker & TorresSugar In The TankMatador/Beggars
Jesse WellesMiddleJesse Welles Music
Mumford & SonsTruthGOTR/Glassnote
Patty GriffinBack at the StartPGM/Thirty Tigers
William PrinceOn Rolls the WheelSix Shooter Records
Turnpike TroubadoursThe Devil Plies His Trade (Sn 6 Ep 3)Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers
Margo PriceDon't Let The Bastards Get You DownLoma Vista Recordings/Concord
Devil Makes Three, TheSpiritsNew West Records
Eddie 9VSaratogaRuf Records
JD ClaytonDirt Roads of RedRounder Records / Concord
Jason IsbellFoxes in the SnowSoutheastern Records/Thirty Tigers
Willie Nelson (with Rodney Crowell)Oh What A Beautiful WorldLegacy Recordings/Sony Music
Shootouts, The (featuring Lindsay Lou)TrampolineTransoceanic Records
S.G. GoodmanFire SignSlough Water Records/Thirty Tigers
Wood Brothers, TheThe TrickHoney Jar / Thirty Tigers
Benjamin Tod (featuring Sierra Ferrell)One Last TimeBenjamin Tod/Thirty Tigers
Seth WalkerUp On The MountainRoyal Potato Family
Samantha FishSweet Southern SoundsRounder Records / Concord
Galactic & Irma ThomasWhere I BelongTchoup-Zilla Records/Thirty Tigers
Crowe BoysBootstrapsEMI Records Nashville (UMGN)
VandoliersLife Behind BarsBreak Maiden Records/Thirty Tigers
Wood Brothers, TheWitnessHoney Jar / Thirty Tigers
S.G. GoodmanI Can See the DevilSlough Water Records/Thirty Tigers
Tyler ChildersCuttin' TeethHickman Holler Records/RCA Records
Yonder Mountain String BandDidn't Go WrongFrog Pad Records/Thirty Tigers
Anderson EastSay I Love YouRounder Records / Concord
Olivia WolfThe WildMTTM Records
Mike FarrisEase OnFame Records
James McMurtryThe Black Dog and The Wandering BoyNew West Records
Willi CarlisleWork is WorkSignature Sounds
Josh RitterYou Won't Dig My GravePytheas Records/Thirty Tigers
Neko CaseWreckAnti Records
Hayes CarllWe're Only HumanHighway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers
Christone Kingfish IngramVoodoo CharmRedZero Records
Robert PlantEverybody's SongNonesuch
Drew & Ellie HolcombMemory BankMagnolia Music
Kasey ChambersBroken CupMetropolitan Groove Merchants
CAAMPSomewhereMom+Pop Music
Ken PomeroyFlannel CowboyRounder Records / Concord
Kelsey WaldonTiger LiliesOh Boy Records
Will HogeSweet MiseryEDLO Records
Brent Cobb & The Fixin'sBad Feelin'Ol' Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers
Maggie Rose & Grace PotterPoison In My WellOne Riot Music
Rodney Crowell (featuring Tyler Bryant)The Twenty One Song Salute (In Memory of G.G. Shinn and Cléoma Falcon) New West Records
Wood Brothers, ThePuff Of SmokeHoney Jar / Thirty Tigers
Chuck ProphetFirst Came The ThunderYep Roc Records
Cristina VaneGetting High In Hotel RoomsBlue Tip Records
Amythyst KiahS P A C ERounder Records / Concord
Paige PlaisanceHighway 65Timeless Echo Recordings
Craig FinnPeople Of SubstanceTamarac/Thirty Tigers
Southern AvenueUpsideAlligator Records
Jason IsbellEileenSoutheastern Records/Thirty Tigers
Sons Of The EastRescue MeMetropolitan Groove Merchants
SteelDrivers, TheOutrunSun Records
Southern AvenueRum BoogieAlligator Records
Sweet MeggCanberra (Baby Blue)Sweet Megg Music
Hayes CarllProgress of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle)Highway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers
Grace PotterBefore The Sky FallsHollywood Records
Micky & The Motorcars (featuring Kelley Mickwee)High RoadMicky & The Motorcars Music
Wood Brothers, ThePray God ListensHoney Jar / Thirty Tigers
Clover CountyVirginia SlimUndercover Lover Records/Thirty Tigers
Larkin PoeEasy Love (Part One)Tricki-Woo Records
Paul ThornI'm Just WaitingPerpetual Obscurity Records/Thirty Tigers
Devil Makes Three, TheFallen ChampionsNew West Records
Charley CrockettNever No MoreLone Star Rider/Island/Republic
Charles Wesley GodwinIt's The Little ThingsBig Loud Records
Watson Twins, TheJust Like Heaven (Live)Bloodshot Records
North Mississippi AllstarsStill Shakin'New West Records
SteelDrivers, TheThe River KnowsSun
Valerie JuneAll I Really Wanna DoConcord Records / Concord Music
Robert RandolphBig WomenSun
Ketch SecorCatch Me If You Can Equal Housing Records
CAAMPPorchswingMom+Pop Music
Hayes CarllGood People (Thank Me)Highway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers
Noeline HofmannRodeo JunkiesLa Honda Records
Jeremie AlbinoRolling Down The 405Easy Eye Sound/Concord
Caleb Klauder & Reeb WillmsSad SongsFree Dirt Records
Eddie 9VWasp WeatherRuf Records
Sunny WarCry BabyNew West Records
Sean McConnellNever EnoughMetropolitan Groove Merchants
Taylor RaeCologneTaylorRaeMusic/Missing Piece Records
Larkin PoeIf God Is A WomanTricki-Woo Records
I'm With HerAncient LightRounder Records / Concord
Jason Scott & The High HeatHigh CountryLeo33
Jesse DanielMy Time Is Gonna ComeLightning Rod Records / Thirty Tigers
Olive KlugWhat To Make of MeSignature Sounds
Kristina Murray (featuring Logan Ledger)Get Down To ItNew West Records
Minor GoldWay To The SunMinor Gold Music
Jade BirdSave Your TearsGlassnote Records
Otis GibbsDitchweedWanamaker Recording Company
Dwight YoakamCan't Be Wrong Via Records/Thirty Tigers
Noeline HofmannLightning In July (Prairie Fire)La Honda Records
Gary LourisGetting OlderSHAM/Thirty Tigers
Wilder Woods (featuring Jim James)Time On My HandsDualtone/MNRK
Jason Boland & The StragglersBuffalo Return to The PlainsProud Souls/ Thirty Tigers
Jade BirdDreamsGlassnote
Samantha FishI'm Done Runnin'Rounder Records / Concord
Tami Neilson (featuring Ashley McBryde, Grace Bowers & Shelly Fairchild)Borrow My BootsOutside Music
Sunny SweeneyDiamonds And Divorce DecreesAunt Daddy / Thirty Tigers
Turnpike TroubadoursHeaven Passing ThroughBossier City Records/Thirty Tigers/Akando Music
Brennen LeighDumpster DivingSignature Sounds
KP Hawthorn (featuring Rosie Flores)High RoadMule Kick Records
Yonder Mountain String BandNowhere NextFrog Pad Records/Thirty Tigers
Ringo StarrThankfulLost Highway Records/UMe
Trampled By TurtlesYou Never Let Me DownBanjodad Records/Thirty Tigers
Lucinda WilliamsI've Got a FeelingHighway 20/Thirty Tigers
Julien Baker & TorresSylviaMatador/Beggars
Billy StringsSeven Weeks In CountyWarner Records
Noeline HofmannThe BullfighterLa Honda Records
Paul ThornWaitPerpetual Obscurity Records/Thirty Tigers
Tony KamelMakin' It WorkBlue Corn Music
Charley CrockettNight RiderLone Star Rider/Island/Republic
Seth WalkerWhy The WorryRoyal Potato Family
Webb WilderV-8 Ford BluesLandslide Records
Ken PomeroyPareidoliaRounder Records / Concord
Shootouts, The (featuring Vince Gill)I'll Be DamnedTransoceanic Records
D.K. HarrellTalkin' HeavyAlligator Records
Joshua Ray WalkerI Don't Wanna Be AloneEast Dallas Records/Thirty Tigers
Cody JinksThe OthersLate August Records / Red Light
Jesse DanielCranksterLightning Rod Records / Thirty Tigers
Micky & The MotorcarsOne Shot AwayMicky & The Motorcars Music
MarfaDaisyAscend Music
Hermanos Gutierrez (featuring Leon Bridges)Elegantly WastedEasy Eye Sound/Concord
Tyler ChildersOneidaHickman Holler Records/RCA Records
Nicki BluhmSimple Side Of MeLittle Sur Records
West Texas ExilesDivisionFloating Mesa Records
Kathleen EdwardsWhen The Truth Comes OutDualtone/MNRK
Lilly HiattShouldn't BeNew West Records
Warren HaynesYou Ain't Above MeFantasy Records/Concord
Dwight Yoakam & Post MaloneI Don't Know How To Say Goodbye (Bang Bang Boom Boom)Via Records/Thirty Tigers
Twisted PineKnockout RosesSignature Sounds
Ringo Starr (featuring Molly Tuttle)Can You Hear Me CallLost Highway Records/UMe
Jason Boland & The StragglersDriveProud Souls/ Thirty Tigers
Pug JohnsonBelieverBreak Maiden Records/Thirty Tigers
Mon RoviaRustNettwerk Music Group
JD ClaytonArkansas KidRounder Records / Concord
Grey DeLisleDidn't We TryHummin'Bird Records
Sterling DrakeIn My DreamsCalusa Music/Missing Piece Records
Mumford & SonsCarolineGOTR/Glassnote
Ken PomeroyGrey SkiesRounder Records / Concord
D.K. HarrellPraise These BluesAlligator Records
Tami Neilson (featuring JD McPherson)You're Gonna FallOutside Music
Margo PriceLosing StreakLoma Vista Recordings/Concord
Shawn CampSis DraperTruly Handmade Records
Jade BirdNobodyGlassnote Records
GooseMadalenaNo Coincidence Records
Caleb Klauder & Reeb WillmsGold In Your PocketFree Dirt Records
Them Coulee BoysUp Close Some Fun Records
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, Karine PolwartA Heart That Never ClosesLambent Light / Thirty Tigers
Cimarron 615The TruthBlue Elan
West Of TexasGet Back in HereI.R.S. Nashville
Joe ElyWaiting Around To DieRack 'Em Records/Thirty Tigers
Cristina VaneYou Ain't SpecialBlue Tip Records
Van MorrisonDown To JoyVirgin Music Group
Carolyn WonderlandTruth IsAlligator Records
Leftover SalmonBig WheelCompass Records
D.K. HarrellInto The RoomAlligator Records
Maia SharpTomboyCrooked Crown
Kelsey WaldonLet it LieOh Boy Records
Jesse Daniel (featuring Charles Wesley Godwin)Time Well Spent For A ManLightning Rod Records / Thirty Tigers
James McMurtryLaredoNew West Records
A.J. CroceComplications of LoveBMG
Molly TuttleOld Me (New Wig)Nonesuch
Molly TuttleThe Highway KnowsNonesuch
Hayes CarllWhat I Will BeHighway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers
Lucinda WilliamsSomethingHighway 20/Thirty Tigers
Billy StringsGild the LilyWarner Records
Willie NelsonThe GhostLegacy Recordings/Sony Music
Kashus CulpepperAfter Me?Big Loud Records
Noeline HofmannOne Hell Of A WomanLa Honda Records
A. Lee EdwardsCarolina BlueSleepy Cat Records
Clover CountyUltravioletUndercover Lover Records/Thirty Tigers
Robert Jon & The WreckAshes In The SnowJourneyman
Doohickeys, TheRein It In CowboyForty Below Records
Kinky FriedmanSee You Down The HighwayBlue Elan Records
Eddie 9VHaloRuf Records
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, Karine PolwartLooking For The ThreadLambent Light / Thirty Tigers
Drew & Ellie HolcombRain or ShineMagnolia Music
Joe BonamassaShake This GroundJourneyman
Lumineers, ThePlasticineDualtone/MNRK
Galactic & Irma ThomasLady LibertyTchoup-Zilla Records/Thirty Tigers
John Cowan & Andrea Zonn are The HercuLeonsResurrection RoadTrue Lonesome Records
I'm With HerFind My Way To YouRounder Records / Concord
Alison Krauss & Union StationNorth Side GalDown The Road Records
Leftover SalmonLet's Party About ItCompass Records
Taylor RaeTellurideTaylorRaeMusic/Missing Piece Records
Warren Haynes (featuring Derek Trucks)These Changes (Whisper Sessions)Fantasy Records/Concord
Sunny SweeneyFind It Where I CanAunt Daddy / Thirty Tigers
Charley CrockettSanta Fe RingLone Star Rider/Island/Republic
Hayes CarllStay Here AwhileHighway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers
Molly TuttleEverything BurnsNonesuch
WaxahatcheeMuch Ado About NothingAnti-
FruitionCan You Tell MeFruition Inc.
Ringo StarrTime On My HandsUME
Gillian Welch And David RawlingsHowdy HowdyAcony Records
Ron PopeMama Drove A MustangBrooklyn Basement Records
Ringo Starr (featuring Billy Strings & Larkin Poe)RosettaLost Highway Records/UMe
Luke Winslow-KingFlash-A-MagicBloodshot Records
Chatham RabbitsGas MoneyChatham Rabbits Music
Bobby Rush & Kenny Wayne ShepherdWho Was ThatDeep Rush Records/RAM Records/Thirty Tigers
Roamers, ThePlayboyRoughneck Goods
Benjamin TodMary Could YouBenjamin Tod/Thirty Tigers
Penny & SparrowBreakdownI Love You/Thirty Tigers
Early JamesI Got This ProblemEasy Eye Sound/Concord
Sean McConnellSouthside of ForeverMetropolitan Groove Merchants
Joe ElyShake 'em UpRack 'Em Records/Thirty Tigers
Shannon McNallyIt's Gonna Be A Long NightQueen Maeve Records
Lumineers, TheAutomaticDualtone/MNRK
Paul ThornGeraldine & RickyPerpetual Obscurity Records/Thirty Tigers
Craig FinnLuke & LeannaTamarac/Thirty Tigers
Taylor RaeMaybe I'm The VillainTaylorRaeMusic/Missing Piece Records
VandoliersThoughts and PrayersBreak Maiden Records/Thirty Tigers
Charley CrockettAin't That RightLone Star Rider/Island/Republic
Brandi CarlileReturning To MyselfInterscope/Lost Highway
