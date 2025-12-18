2025 In Review: WMOT's Most Played Songs Of The Year

Artist Track Name Record Label

Molly Tuttle That's Gonna Leave a Mark Nonesuch

Paul Thorn Tough Times Don't Last Perpetual Obscurity Records/Thirty Tigers

CAAMP Let Things Go Mom+Pop Music

Larkin Poe Mockingbird Tricki-Woo Records

Mumford & Sons Rushmere Glassnote Records

Charley Crockett Lonesome Drifter Lone Star Rider/Island/Republic

Kathleen Edwards Save Your Soul Dualtone/MNRK

Sierra Hull Boom Sierra Hull Music LLC

Sons Of The East Pour The Wine Metropolitan Groove Merchants

Valerie June Joy, Joy! Concord Records/Concord

Jesse Welles Horses Jesse Welles Music

CAAMP Mistakes Mom+Pop Music

Sean McConnell Skin Metropolitan Groove Merchants

Lumineers, The Same Old Song Dualtone/MNRK

Watchhouse Rituals Tiptoe Tiger Music/Thirty Tigers

Lukas Nelson Born Runnin Outta Time 6 Ace Records/Sony Music Nashville

Lord Huron Nothing I Need Mercury Records (UMGN)

Charley Crockett Crucified Son Lone Star Rider/Island/Republic

Patterson Hood (feat. Lydia Loveless) A Werewolf and a Girl ATO

Turnpike Troubadours Ruby Ann Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Sushi and Coca-Cola Oasis Pizza Records/Thirty Tigers

Alison Krauss & Union Station Looks Like The End Of The Road Down The Road Records

Dean Johnson Before You Hit the Ground Saddle Creek

Olivia Wolf Cosmic Appalachian Radio MTTM Records

Jason Isbell Bury Me Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers

Sierra Hull (Feat. Tim O'Brien) Come Out Of My Blues Sierra Hull Music LLC

Sierra Hull Spitfire Sierra Hull Music LLC

Alison Krauss & Union Station Richmond On The James Down The Road Records

Tyler Childers Nose On The Grindstone Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records

Julien Baker & Torres Sugar In The Tank Matador/Beggars

Jesse Welles Middle Jesse Welles Music

Mumford & Sons Truth GOTR/Glassnote

Patty Griffin Back at the Start PGM/Thirty Tigers

William Prince On Rolls the Wheel Six Shooter Records

Turnpike Troubadours The Devil Plies His Trade (Sn 6 Ep 3) Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers

Margo Price Don't Let The Bastards Get You Down Loma Vista Recordings/Concord

Devil Makes Three, The Spirits New West Records

Eddie 9V Saratoga Ruf Records

JD Clayton Dirt Roads of Red Rounder Records / Concord

Jason Isbell Foxes in the Snow Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers

Willie Nelson (with Rodney Crowell) Oh What A Beautiful World Legacy Recordings/Sony Music

Shootouts, The (featuring Lindsay Lou) Trampoline Transoceanic Records

S.G. Goodman Fire Sign Slough Water Records/Thirty Tigers

Wood Brothers, The The Trick Honey Jar / Thirty Tigers

Benjamin Tod (featuring Sierra Ferrell) One Last Time Benjamin Tod/Thirty Tigers

Seth Walker Up On The Mountain Royal Potato Family

Samantha Fish Sweet Southern Sounds Rounder Records / Concord

Galactic & Irma Thomas Where I Belong Tchoup-Zilla Records/Thirty Tigers

Crowe Boys Bootstraps EMI Records Nashville (UMGN)

Vandoliers Life Behind Bars Break Maiden Records/Thirty Tigers

Wood Brothers, The Witness Honey Jar / Thirty Tigers

S.G. Goodman I Can See the Devil Slough Water Records/Thirty Tigers

Tyler Childers Cuttin' Teeth Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records

Yonder Mountain String Band Didn't Go Wrong Frog Pad Records/Thirty Tigers

Anderson East Say I Love You Rounder Records / Concord

Olivia Wolf The Wild MTTM Records

Mike Farris Ease On Fame Records

James McMurtry The Black Dog and The Wandering Boy New West Records

Willi Carlisle Work is Work Signature Sounds

Josh Ritter You Won't Dig My Grave Pytheas Records/Thirty Tigers

Neko Case Wreck Anti Records

Hayes Carll We're Only Human Highway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers

Christone Kingfish Ingram Voodoo Charm RedZero Records

Robert Plant Everybody's Song Nonesuch

Drew & Ellie Holcomb Memory Bank Magnolia Music

Kasey Chambers Broken Cup Metropolitan Groove Merchants

CAAMP Somewhere Mom+Pop Music

Ken Pomeroy Flannel Cowboy Rounder Records / Concord

Kelsey Waldon Tiger Lilies Oh Boy Records

Will Hoge Sweet Misery EDLO Records

Brent Cobb & The Fixin's Bad Feelin' Ol' Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers

Maggie Rose & Grace Potter Poison In My Well One Riot Music

Rodney Crowell (featuring Tyler Bryant) The Twenty One Song Salute (In Memory of G.G. Shinn and Cléoma Falcon) New West Records

Wood Brothers, The Puff Of Smoke Honey Jar / Thirty Tigers

Chuck Prophet First Came The Thunder Yep Roc Records

Cristina Vane Getting High In Hotel Rooms Blue Tip Records

Amythyst Kiah S P A C E Rounder Records / Concord

Paige Plaisance Highway 65 Timeless Echo Recordings

Craig Finn People Of Substance Tamarac/Thirty Tigers

Southern Avenue Upside Alligator Records

Jason Isbell Eileen Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers

Sons Of The East Rescue Me Metropolitan Groove Merchants

SteelDrivers, The Outrun Sun Records

Southern Avenue Rum Boogie Alligator Records

Sweet Megg Canberra (Baby Blue) Sweet Megg Music

Hayes Carll Progress of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle) Highway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers

Grace Potter Before The Sky Falls Hollywood Records

Micky & The Motorcars (featuring Kelley Mickwee) High Road Micky & The Motorcars Music

Wood Brothers, The Pray God Listens Honey Jar / Thirty Tigers

Clover County Virginia Slim Undercover Lover Records/Thirty Tigers

Larkin Poe Easy Love (Part One) Tricki-Woo Records

Paul Thorn I'm Just Waiting Perpetual Obscurity Records/Thirty Tigers

Devil Makes Three, The Fallen Champions New West Records

Charley Crockett Never No More Lone Star Rider/Island/Republic

Charles Wesley Godwin It's The Little Things Big Loud Records

Watson Twins, The Just Like Heaven (Live) Bloodshot Records

North Mississippi Allstars Still Shakin' New West Records

SteelDrivers, The The River Knows Sun

Valerie June All I Really Wanna Do Concord Records / Concord Music

Robert Randolph Big Women Sun

Ketch Secor Catch Me If You Can Equal Housing Records

CAAMP Porchswing Mom+Pop Music

Hayes Carll Good People (Thank Me) Highway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers

Noeline Hofmann Rodeo Junkies La Honda Records

Jeremie Albino Rolling Down The 405 Easy Eye Sound/Concord

Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Sad Songs Free Dirt Records

Eddie 9V Wasp Weather Ruf Records

Sunny War Cry Baby New West Records

Sean McConnell Never Enough Metropolitan Groove Merchants

Taylor Rae Cologne TaylorRaeMusic/Missing Piece Records

Larkin Poe If God Is A Woman Tricki-Woo Records

I'm With Her Ancient Light Rounder Records / Concord

Jason Scott & The High Heat High Country Leo33

Jesse Daniel My Time Is Gonna Come Lightning Rod Records / Thirty Tigers

Olive Klug What To Make of Me Signature Sounds

Kristina Murray (featuring Logan Ledger) Get Down To It New West Records

Minor Gold Way To The Sun Minor Gold Music

Jade Bird Save Your Tears Glassnote Records

Otis Gibbs Ditchweed Wanamaker Recording Company

Dwight Yoakam Can't Be Wrong Via Records/Thirty Tigers

Noeline Hofmann Lightning In July (Prairie Fire) La Honda Records

Gary Louris Getting Older SHAM/Thirty Tigers

Wilder Woods (featuring Jim James) Time On My Hands Dualtone/MNRK

Jason Boland & The Stragglers Buffalo Return to The Plains Proud Souls/ Thirty Tigers

Jade Bird Dreams Glassnote

Samantha Fish I'm Done Runnin' Rounder Records / Concord

Tami Neilson (featuring Ashley McBryde, Grace Bowers & Shelly Fairchild) Borrow My Boots Outside Music

Sunny Sweeney Diamonds And Divorce Decrees Aunt Daddy / Thirty Tigers

Turnpike Troubadours Heaven Passing Through Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers/Akando Music

Brennen Leigh Dumpster Diving Signature Sounds

KP Hawthorn (featuring Rosie Flores) High Road Mule Kick Records

Yonder Mountain String Band Nowhere Next Frog Pad Records/Thirty Tigers

Ringo Starr Thankful Lost Highway Records/UMe

Trampled By Turtles You Never Let Me Down Banjodad Records/Thirty Tigers

Lucinda Williams I've Got a Feeling Highway 20/Thirty Tigers

Julien Baker & Torres Sylvia Matador/Beggars

Billy Strings Seven Weeks In County Warner Records

Noeline Hofmann The Bullfighter La Honda Records

Paul Thorn Wait Perpetual Obscurity Records/Thirty Tigers

Tony Kamel Makin' It Work Blue Corn Music

Charley Crockett Night Rider Lone Star Rider/Island/Republic

Seth Walker Why The Worry Royal Potato Family

Webb Wilder V-8 Ford Blues Landslide Records

Ken Pomeroy Pareidolia Rounder Records / Concord

Shootouts, The (featuring Vince Gill) I'll Be Damned Transoceanic Records

D.K. Harrell Talkin' Heavy Alligator Records

Joshua Ray Walker I Don't Wanna Be Alone East Dallas Records/Thirty Tigers

Cody Jinks The Others Late August Records / Red Light

Jesse Daniel Crankster Lightning Rod Records / Thirty Tigers

Micky & The Motorcars One Shot Away Micky & The Motorcars Music

Marfa Daisy Ascend Music

Hermanos Gutierrez (featuring Leon Bridges) Elegantly Wasted Easy Eye Sound/Concord

Tyler Childers Oneida Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records

Nicki Bluhm Simple Side Of Me Little Sur Records

West Texas Exiles Division Floating Mesa Records

Kathleen Edwards When The Truth Comes Out Dualtone/MNRK

Lilly Hiatt Shouldn't Be New West Records

Warren Haynes You Ain't Above Me Fantasy Records/Concord

Dwight Yoakam & Post Malone I Don't Know How To Say Goodbye (Bang Bang Boom Boom) Via Records/Thirty Tigers

Twisted Pine Knockout Roses Signature Sounds

Ringo Starr (featuring Molly Tuttle) Can You Hear Me Call Lost Highway Records/UMe

Jason Boland & The Stragglers Drive Proud Souls/ Thirty Tigers

Pug Johnson Believer Break Maiden Records/Thirty Tigers

Mon Rovia Rust Nettwerk Music Group

JD Clayton Arkansas Kid Rounder Records / Concord

Grey DeLisle Didn't We Try Hummin'Bird Records

Sterling Drake In My Dreams Calusa Music/Missing Piece Records

Mumford & Sons Caroline GOTR/Glassnote

Ken Pomeroy Grey Skies Rounder Records / Concord

D.K. Harrell Praise These Blues Alligator Records

Tami Neilson (featuring JD McPherson) You're Gonna Fall Outside Music

Margo Price Losing Streak Loma Vista Recordings/Concord

Shawn Camp Sis Draper Truly Handmade Records

Jade Bird Nobody Glassnote Records

Goose Madalena No Coincidence Records

Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Gold In Your Pocket Free Dirt Records

Them Coulee Boys Up Close Some Fun Records

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart A Heart That Never Closes Lambent Light / Thirty Tigers

Cimarron 615 The Truth Blue Elan

West Of Texas Get Back in Here I.R.S. Nashville

Joe Ely Waiting Around To Die Rack 'Em Records/Thirty Tigers

Cristina Vane You Ain't Special Blue Tip Records

Van Morrison Down To Joy Virgin Music Group

Carolyn Wonderland Truth Is Alligator Records

Leftover Salmon Big Wheel Compass Records

D.K. Harrell Into The Room Alligator Records

Maia Sharp Tomboy Crooked Crown

Kelsey Waldon Let it Lie Oh Boy Records

Jesse Daniel (featuring Charles Wesley Godwin) Time Well Spent For A Man Lightning Rod Records / Thirty Tigers

James McMurtry Laredo New West Records

A.J. Croce Complications of Love BMG

Molly Tuttle Old Me (New Wig) Nonesuch

Molly Tuttle The Highway Knows Nonesuch

Hayes Carll What I Will Be Highway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers

Lucinda Williams Something Highway 20/Thirty Tigers

Billy Strings Gild the Lily Warner Records

Willie Nelson The Ghost Legacy Recordings/Sony Music

Kashus Culpepper After Me? Big Loud Records

Noeline Hofmann One Hell Of A Woman La Honda Records

A. Lee Edwards Carolina Blue Sleepy Cat Records

Clover County Ultraviolet Undercover Lover Records/Thirty Tigers

Robert Jon & The Wreck Ashes In The Snow Journeyman

Doohickeys, The Rein It In Cowboy Forty Below Records

Kinky Friedman See You Down The Highway Blue Elan Records

Eddie 9V Halo Ruf Records

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart Looking For The Thread Lambent Light / Thirty Tigers

Drew & Ellie Holcomb Rain or Shine Magnolia Music

Joe Bonamassa Shake This Ground Journeyman

Lumineers, The Plasticine Dualtone/MNRK

Galactic & Irma Thomas Lady Liberty Tchoup-Zilla Records/Thirty Tigers

John Cowan & Andrea Zonn are The HercuLeons Resurrection Road True Lonesome Records

I'm With Her Find My Way To You Rounder Records / Concord

Alison Krauss & Union Station North Side Gal Down The Road Records

Leftover Salmon Let's Party About It Compass Records

Taylor Rae Telluride TaylorRaeMusic/Missing Piece Records

Warren Haynes (featuring Derek Trucks) These Changes (Whisper Sessions) Fantasy Records/Concord

Sunny Sweeney Find It Where I Can Aunt Daddy / Thirty Tigers

Charley Crockett Santa Fe Ring Lone Star Rider/Island/Republic

Hayes Carll Stay Here Awhile Highway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers

Molly Tuttle Everything Burns Nonesuch

Waxahatchee Much Ado About Nothing Anti-

Fruition Can You Tell Me Fruition Inc.

Ringo Starr Time On My Hands UME

Gillian Welch And David Rawlings Howdy Howdy Acony Records

Ron Pope Mama Drove A Mustang Brooklyn Basement Records

Ringo Starr (featuring Billy Strings & Larkin Poe) Rosetta Lost Highway Records/UMe

Luke Winslow-King Flash-A-Magic Bloodshot Records

Chatham Rabbits Gas Money Chatham Rabbits Music

Bobby Rush & Kenny Wayne Shepherd Who Was That Deep Rush Records/RAM Records/Thirty Tigers

Roamers, The Playboy Roughneck Goods

Benjamin Tod Mary Could You Benjamin Tod/Thirty Tigers

Penny & Sparrow Breakdown I Love You/Thirty Tigers

Early James I Got This Problem Easy Eye Sound/Concord

Sean McConnell Southside of Forever Metropolitan Groove Merchants

Joe Ely Shake 'em Up Rack 'Em Records/Thirty Tigers

Shannon McNally It's Gonna Be A Long Night Queen Maeve Records

Lumineers, The Automatic Dualtone/MNRK

Paul Thorn Geraldine & Ricky Perpetual Obscurity Records/Thirty Tigers

Craig Finn Luke & Leanna Tamarac/Thirty Tigers

Taylor Rae Maybe I'm The Villain TaylorRaeMusic/Missing Piece Records

Vandoliers Thoughts and Prayers Break Maiden Records/Thirty Tigers

Charley Crockett Ain't That Right Lone Star Rider/Island/Republic