2025 In Review: WMOT's Most Played Songs Of The Year
Molly Tuttle's That's Gonna Leave A Mark was the most played song on WMOT in 2025. Watch our Words and Music show with a performance by Molly Tuttle and an interview with host Jessie Scott.
Most Played Songs Deep List:
|Artist
|Track Name
|Record Label
|Molly Tuttle
|That's Gonna Leave a Mark
|Nonesuch
|Paul Thorn
|Tough Times Don't Last
|Perpetual Obscurity Records/Thirty Tigers
|CAAMP
|Let Things Go
|Mom+Pop Music
|Larkin Poe
|Mockingbird
|Tricki-Woo Records
|Mumford & Sons
|Rushmere
|Glassnote Records
|Charley Crockett
|Lonesome Drifter
|Lone Star Rider/Island/Republic
|Kathleen Edwards
|Save Your Soul
|Dualtone/MNRK
|Sierra Hull
|Boom
|Sierra Hull Music LLC
|Sons Of The East
|Pour The Wine
|Metropolitan Groove Merchants
|Valerie June
|Joy, Joy!
|Concord Records/Concord
|Jesse Welles
|Horses
|Jesse Welles Music
|CAAMP
|Mistakes
|Mom+Pop Music
|Sean McConnell
|Skin
|Metropolitan Groove Merchants
|Lumineers, The
|Same Old Song
|Dualtone/MNRK
|Watchhouse
|Rituals
|Tiptoe Tiger Music/Thirty Tigers
|Lukas Nelson
|Born Runnin Outta Time
|6 Ace Records/Sony Music Nashville
|Lord Huron
|Nothing I Need
|Mercury Records (UMGN)
|Charley Crockett
|Crucified Son
|Lone Star Rider/Island/Republic
|Patterson Hood (feat. Lydia Loveless)
|A Werewolf and a Girl
|ATO
|Turnpike Troubadours
|Ruby Ann
|Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers
|St. Paul & The Broken Bones
|Sushi and Coca-Cola
|Oasis Pizza Records/Thirty Tigers
|Alison Krauss & Union Station
|Looks Like The End Of The Road
|Down The Road Records
|Dean Johnson
|Before You Hit the Ground
|Saddle Creek
|Olivia Wolf
|Cosmic Appalachian Radio
|MTTM Records
|Jason Isbell
|Bury Me
|Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers
|Sierra Hull (Feat. Tim O'Brien)
|Come Out Of My Blues
|Sierra Hull Music LLC
|Sierra Hull
|Spitfire
|Sierra Hull Music LLC
|Alison Krauss & Union Station
|Richmond On The James
|Down The Road Records
|Tyler Childers
|Nose On The Grindstone
|Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records
|Julien Baker & Torres
|Sugar In The Tank
|Matador/Beggars
|Jesse Welles
|Middle
|Jesse Welles Music
|Mumford & Sons
|Truth
|GOTR/Glassnote
|Patty Griffin
|Back at the Start
|PGM/Thirty Tigers
|William Prince
|On Rolls the Wheel
|Six Shooter Records
|Turnpike Troubadours
|The Devil Plies His Trade (Sn 6 Ep 3)
|Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers
|Margo Price
|Don't Let The Bastards Get You Down
|Loma Vista Recordings/Concord
|Devil Makes Three, The
|Spirits
|New West Records
|Eddie 9V
|Saratoga
|Ruf Records
|JD Clayton
|Dirt Roads of Red
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Jason Isbell
|Foxes in the Snow
|Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers
|Willie Nelson (with Rodney Crowell)
|Oh What A Beautiful World
|Legacy Recordings/Sony Music
|Shootouts, The (featuring Lindsay Lou)
|Trampoline
|Transoceanic Records
|S.G. Goodman
|Fire Sign
|Slough Water Records/Thirty Tigers
|Wood Brothers, The
|The Trick
|Honey Jar / Thirty Tigers
|Benjamin Tod (featuring Sierra Ferrell)
|One Last Time
|Benjamin Tod/Thirty Tigers
|Seth Walker
|Up On The Mountain
|Royal Potato Family
|Samantha Fish
|Sweet Southern Sounds
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Galactic & Irma Thomas
|Where I Belong
|Tchoup-Zilla Records/Thirty Tigers
|Crowe Boys
|Bootstraps
|EMI Records Nashville (UMGN)
|Vandoliers
|Life Behind Bars
|Break Maiden Records/Thirty Tigers
|Wood Brothers, The
|Witness
|Honey Jar / Thirty Tigers
|S.G. Goodman
|I Can See the Devil
|Slough Water Records/Thirty Tigers
|Tyler Childers
|Cuttin' Teeth
|Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records
|Yonder Mountain String Band
|Didn't Go Wrong
|Frog Pad Records/Thirty Tigers
|Anderson East
|Say I Love You
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Olivia Wolf
|The Wild
|MTTM Records
|Mike Farris
|Ease On
|Fame Records
|James McMurtry
|The Black Dog and The Wandering Boy
|New West Records
|Willi Carlisle
|Work is Work
|Signature Sounds
|Josh Ritter
|You Won't Dig My Grave
|Pytheas Records/Thirty Tigers
|Neko Case
|Wreck
|Anti Records
|Hayes Carll
|We're Only Human
|Highway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers
|Christone Kingfish Ingram
|Voodoo Charm
|RedZero Records
|Robert Plant
|Everybody's Song
|Nonesuch
|Drew & Ellie Holcomb
|Memory Bank
|Magnolia Music
|Kasey Chambers
|Broken Cup
|Metropolitan Groove Merchants
|CAAMP
|Somewhere
|Mom+Pop Music
|Ken Pomeroy
|Flannel Cowboy
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Kelsey Waldon
|Tiger Lilies
|Oh Boy Records
|Will Hoge
|Sweet Misery
|EDLO Records
|Brent Cobb & The Fixin's
|Bad Feelin'
|Ol' Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers
|Maggie Rose & Grace Potter
|Poison In My Well
|One Riot Music
|Rodney Crowell (featuring Tyler Bryant)
|The Twenty One Song Salute (In Memory of G.G. Shinn and Cléoma Falcon)
|New West Records
|Wood Brothers, The
|Puff Of Smoke
|Honey Jar / Thirty Tigers
|Chuck Prophet
|First Came The Thunder
|Yep Roc Records
|Cristina Vane
|Getting High In Hotel Rooms
|Blue Tip Records
|Amythyst Kiah
|S P A C E
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Paige Plaisance
|Highway 65
|Timeless Echo Recordings
|Craig Finn
|People Of Substance
|Tamarac/Thirty Tigers
|Southern Avenue
|Upside
|Alligator Records
|Jason Isbell
|Eileen
|Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers
|Sons Of The East
|Rescue Me
|Metropolitan Groove Merchants
|SteelDrivers, The
|Outrun
|Sun Records
|Southern Avenue
|Rum Boogie
|Alligator Records
|Sweet Megg
|Canberra (Baby Blue)
|Sweet Megg Music
|Hayes Carll
|Progress of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle)
|Highway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers
|Grace Potter
|Before The Sky Falls
|Hollywood Records
|Micky & The Motorcars (featuring Kelley Mickwee)
|High Road
|Micky & The Motorcars Music
|Wood Brothers, The
|Pray God Listens
|Honey Jar / Thirty Tigers
|Clover County
|Virginia Slim
|Undercover Lover Records/Thirty Tigers
|Larkin Poe
|Easy Love (Part One)
|Tricki-Woo Records
|Paul Thorn
|I'm Just Waiting
|Perpetual Obscurity Records/Thirty Tigers
|Devil Makes Three, The
|Fallen Champions
|New West Records
|Charley Crockett
|Never No More
|Lone Star Rider/Island/Republic
|Charles Wesley Godwin
|It's The Little Things
|Big Loud Records
|Watson Twins, The
|Just Like Heaven (Live)
|Bloodshot Records
|North Mississippi Allstars
|Still Shakin'
|New West Records
|SteelDrivers, The
|The River Knows
|Sun
|Valerie June
|All I Really Wanna Do
|Concord Records / Concord Music
|Robert Randolph
|Big Women
|Sun
|Ketch Secor
|Catch Me If You Can
|Equal Housing Records
|CAAMP
|Porchswing
|Mom+Pop Music
|Hayes Carll
|Good People (Thank Me)
|Highway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers
|Noeline Hofmann
|Rodeo Junkies
|La Honda Records
|Jeremie Albino
|Rolling Down The 405
|Easy Eye Sound/Concord
|Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms
|Sad Songs
|Free Dirt Records
|Eddie 9V
|Wasp Weather
|Ruf Records
|Sunny War
|Cry Baby
|New West Records
|Sean McConnell
|Never Enough
|Metropolitan Groove Merchants
|Taylor Rae
|Cologne
|TaylorRaeMusic/Missing Piece Records
|Larkin Poe
|If God Is A Woman
|Tricki-Woo Records
|I'm With Her
|Ancient Light
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Jason Scott & The High Heat
|High Country
|Leo33
|Jesse Daniel
|My Time Is Gonna Come
|Lightning Rod Records / Thirty Tigers
|Olive Klug
|What To Make of Me
|Signature Sounds
|Kristina Murray (featuring Logan Ledger)
|Get Down To It
|New West Records
|Minor Gold
|Way To The Sun
|Minor Gold Music
|Jade Bird
|Save Your Tears
|Glassnote Records
|Otis Gibbs
|Ditchweed
|Wanamaker Recording Company
|Dwight Yoakam
|Can't Be Wrong
|Via Records/Thirty Tigers
|Noeline Hofmann
|Lightning In July (Prairie Fire)
|La Honda Records
|Gary Louris
|Getting Older
|SHAM/Thirty Tigers
|Wilder Woods (featuring Jim James)
|Time On My Hands
|Dualtone/MNRK
|Jason Boland & The Stragglers
|Buffalo Return to The Plains
|Proud Souls/ Thirty Tigers
|Jade Bird
|Dreams
|Glassnote
|Samantha Fish
|I'm Done Runnin'
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Tami Neilson (featuring Ashley McBryde, Grace Bowers & Shelly Fairchild)
|Borrow My Boots
|Outside Music
|Sunny Sweeney
|Diamonds And Divorce Decrees
|Aunt Daddy / Thirty Tigers
|Turnpike Troubadours
|Heaven Passing Through
|Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers/Akando Music
|Brennen Leigh
|Dumpster Diving
|Signature Sounds
|KP Hawthorn (featuring Rosie Flores)
|High Road
|Mule Kick Records
|Yonder Mountain String Band
|Nowhere Next
|Frog Pad Records/Thirty Tigers
|Ringo Starr
|Thankful
|Lost Highway Records/UMe
|Trampled By Turtles
|You Never Let Me Down
|Banjodad Records/Thirty Tigers
|Lucinda Williams
|I've Got a Feeling
|Highway 20/Thirty Tigers
|Julien Baker & Torres
|Sylvia
|Matador/Beggars
|Billy Strings
|Seven Weeks In County
|Warner Records
|Noeline Hofmann
|The Bullfighter
|La Honda Records
|Paul Thorn
|Wait
|Perpetual Obscurity Records/Thirty Tigers
|Tony Kamel
|Makin' It Work
|Blue Corn Music
|Charley Crockett
|Night Rider
|Lone Star Rider/Island/Republic
|Seth Walker
|Why The Worry
|Royal Potato Family
|Webb Wilder
|V-8 Ford Blues
|Landslide Records
|Ken Pomeroy
|Pareidolia
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Shootouts, The (featuring Vince Gill)
|I'll Be Damned
|Transoceanic Records
|D.K. Harrell
|Talkin' Heavy
|Alligator Records
|Joshua Ray Walker
|I Don't Wanna Be Alone
|East Dallas Records/Thirty Tigers
|Cody Jinks
|The Others
|Late August Records / Red Light
|Jesse Daniel
|Crankster
|Lightning Rod Records / Thirty Tigers
|Micky & The Motorcars
|One Shot Away
|Micky & The Motorcars Music
|Marfa
|Daisy
|Ascend Music
|Hermanos Gutierrez (featuring Leon Bridges)
|Elegantly Wasted
|Easy Eye Sound/Concord
|Tyler Childers
|Oneida
|Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records
|Nicki Bluhm
|Simple Side Of Me
|Little Sur Records
|West Texas Exiles
|Division
|Floating Mesa Records
|Kathleen Edwards
|When The Truth Comes Out
|Dualtone/MNRK
|Lilly Hiatt
|Shouldn't Be
|New West Records
|Warren Haynes
|You Ain't Above Me
|Fantasy Records/Concord
|Dwight Yoakam & Post Malone
|I Don't Know How To Say Goodbye (Bang Bang Boom Boom)
|Via Records/Thirty Tigers
|Twisted Pine
|Knockout Roses
|Signature Sounds
|Ringo Starr (featuring Molly Tuttle)
|Can You Hear Me Call
|Lost Highway Records/UMe
|Jason Boland & The Stragglers
|Drive
|Proud Souls/ Thirty Tigers
|Pug Johnson
|Believer
|Break Maiden Records/Thirty Tigers
|Mon Rovia
|Rust
|Nettwerk Music Group
|JD Clayton
|Arkansas Kid
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Grey DeLisle
|Didn't We Try
|Hummin'Bird Records
|Sterling Drake
|In My Dreams
|Calusa Music/Missing Piece Records
|Mumford & Sons
|Caroline
|GOTR/Glassnote
|Ken Pomeroy
|Grey Skies
|Rounder Records / Concord
|D.K. Harrell
|Praise These Blues
|Alligator Records
|Tami Neilson (featuring JD McPherson)
|You're Gonna Fall
|Outside Music
|Margo Price
|Losing Streak
|Loma Vista Recordings/Concord
|Shawn Camp
|Sis Draper
|Truly Handmade Records
|Jade Bird
|Nobody
|Glassnote Records
|Goose
|Madalena
|No Coincidence Records
|Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms
|Gold In Your Pocket
|Free Dirt Records
|Them Coulee Boys
|Up Close
|Some Fun Records
|Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart
|A Heart That Never Closes
|Lambent Light / Thirty Tigers
|Cimarron 615
|The Truth
|Blue Elan
|West Of Texas
|Get Back in Here
|I.R.S. Nashville
|Joe Ely
|Waiting Around To Die
|Rack 'Em Records/Thirty Tigers
|Cristina Vane
|You Ain't Special
|Blue Tip Records
|Van Morrison
|Down To Joy
|Virgin Music Group
|Carolyn Wonderland
|Truth Is
|Alligator Records
|Leftover Salmon
|Big Wheel
|Compass Records
|D.K. Harrell
|Into The Room
|Alligator Records
|Maia Sharp
|Tomboy
|Crooked Crown
|Kelsey Waldon
|Let it Lie
|Oh Boy Records
|Jesse Daniel (featuring Charles Wesley Godwin)
|Time Well Spent For A Man
|Lightning Rod Records / Thirty Tigers
|James McMurtry
|Laredo
|New West Records
|A.J. Croce
|Complications of Love
|BMG
|Molly Tuttle
|Old Me (New Wig)
|Nonesuch
|Molly Tuttle
|The Highway Knows
|Nonesuch
|Hayes Carll
|What I Will Be
|Highway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers
|Lucinda Williams
|Something
|Highway 20/Thirty Tigers
|Billy Strings
|Gild the Lily
|Warner Records
|Willie Nelson
|The Ghost
|Legacy Recordings/Sony Music
|Kashus Culpepper
|After Me?
|Big Loud Records
|Noeline Hofmann
|One Hell Of A Woman
|La Honda Records
|A. Lee Edwards
|Carolina Blue
|Sleepy Cat Records
|Clover County
|Ultraviolet
|Undercover Lover Records/Thirty Tigers
|Robert Jon & The Wreck
|Ashes In The Snow
|Journeyman
|Doohickeys, The
|Rein It In Cowboy
|Forty Below Records
|Kinky Friedman
|See You Down The Highway
|Blue Elan Records
|Eddie 9V
|Halo
|Ruf Records
|Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart
|Looking For The Thread
|Lambent Light / Thirty Tigers
|Drew & Ellie Holcomb
|Rain or Shine
|Magnolia Music
|Joe Bonamassa
|Shake This Ground
|Journeyman
|Lumineers, The
|Plasticine
|Dualtone/MNRK
|Galactic & Irma Thomas
|Lady Liberty
|Tchoup-Zilla Records/Thirty Tigers
|John Cowan & Andrea Zonn are The HercuLeons
|Resurrection Road
|True Lonesome Records
|I'm With Her
|Find My Way To You
|Rounder Records / Concord
|Alison Krauss & Union Station
|North Side Gal
|Down The Road Records
|Leftover Salmon
|Let's Party About It
|Compass Records
|Taylor Rae
|Telluride
|TaylorRaeMusic/Missing Piece Records
|Warren Haynes (featuring Derek Trucks)
|These Changes (Whisper Sessions)
|Fantasy Records/Concord
|Sunny Sweeney
|Find It Where I Can
|Aunt Daddy / Thirty Tigers
|Charley Crockett
|Santa Fe Ring
|Lone Star Rider/Island/Republic
|Hayes Carll
|Stay Here Awhile
|Highway 87 Records/Thirty Tigers
|Molly Tuttle
|Everything Burns
|Nonesuch
|Waxahatchee
|Much Ado About Nothing
|Anti-
|Fruition
|Can You Tell Me
|Fruition Inc.
|Ringo Starr
|Time On My Hands
|UME
|Gillian Welch And David Rawlings
|Howdy Howdy
|Acony Records
|Ron Pope
|Mama Drove A Mustang
|Brooklyn Basement Records
|Ringo Starr (featuring Billy Strings & Larkin Poe)
|Rosetta
|Lost Highway Records/UMe
|Luke Winslow-King
|Flash-A-Magic
|Bloodshot Records
|Chatham Rabbits
|Gas Money
|Chatham Rabbits Music
|Bobby Rush & Kenny Wayne Shepherd
|Who Was That
|Deep Rush Records/RAM Records/Thirty Tigers
|Roamers, The
|Playboy
|Roughneck Goods
|Benjamin Tod
|Mary Could You
|Benjamin Tod/Thirty Tigers
|Penny & Sparrow
|Breakdown
|I Love You/Thirty Tigers
|Early James
|I Got This Problem
|Easy Eye Sound/Concord
|Sean McConnell
|Southside of Forever
|Metropolitan Groove Merchants
|Joe Ely
|Shake 'em Up
|Rack 'Em Records/Thirty Tigers
|Shannon McNally
|It's Gonna Be A Long Night
|Queen Maeve Records
|Lumineers, The
|Automatic
|Dualtone/MNRK
|Paul Thorn
|Geraldine & Ricky
|Perpetual Obscurity Records/Thirty Tigers
|Craig Finn
|Luke & Leanna
|Tamarac/Thirty Tigers
|Taylor Rae
|Maybe I'm The Villain
|TaylorRaeMusic/Missing Piece Records
|Vandoliers
|Thoughts and Prayers
|Break Maiden Records/Thirty Tigers
|Charley Crockett
|Ain't That Right
|Lone Star Rider/Island/Republic
|Brandi Carlile
|Returning To Myself
|Interscope/Lost Highway