Ten Years Of Songs For SAFPAW; Tim Easton Releases “Ain’t That A River”

It’s been ten years since prolific and profound Nashville songwriter Tim Easton started gathering Nashville musicians to record a song and a video to release in support of SAFPAW – the Southern Alliance for People and Animal Welfare. Last year for the first time, Tim shifted from Bob Dylan covers to original songs. The 2023 release, "Delores," was written and recorded by Tim Easton with Oliver Wood and Jano Rix of the Wood Brothers. "Delores," a song about a dog, was a fitting choice in support of this Madison, TN based non-profit that serves our homeless community and their pets.

This year’s song is “Ain’t That a River,” a Tim Easton original, produced by Brad Jones the day after AmericanaFest wrapped up back in September. Artists included three members of country superstar Lainey Wilson’s band - Kevin Nolan, Matt Nolan, and Tommy Scifres - visiting California singer-songwriter Rosa Pullman, plus first time Nashville visitor and violinist Jayne Pomplas from Dublin, Ireland. All musicians and the engineer donated their time to create this project.

Tommy Scifres you might recognize from Aaron Lee Tasjan’s band and his own solo project before he joined up with Lainey Wilson. The Nolan brothers’ band, Rude Music, has been featured several times on the Local Brew Hour over the years.

I talked to Laurie Green, SAFPAW founder and executive director the other night to get an update on their happenings this year and to see what she thinks of Tim’s new song. Laurie said, “To have an artist of Tim Easton’s stature write a song and release it in support of our mission is overwhelming.” She added that as much as she loves Bob Dylan, this is truly special and, “having Tim continue to help shine the light on SAFPAW for ten years now is beyond amazing.”

This year, SAFPAW has continued to transport animals in need of spay/neuter services, vaccines, and other issues to their partner veterinarians. They also help those struggling with homelessness and hunger with a meal delivery program and their annual new toy drive. Every year, SAFPAW has chosen a family in need and paid their rent for the month of December. SAFPAW’s volunteers also help maintain their sanctuary home for people and animals. All of these programs are managed by Laurie Green and a small team of volunteers. The work Laurie is doing is much needed in our community and supporting their mission, especially at this time of year, is greatly appreciated and equally needed! All proceeds from "Ain't That A River" go directly to SAFPAW. The song is available at Tim Easton's Bandcamp page.

Here’s the video for “Ain’t That A River”:

“Ain’t That A River” words & music by T. Easton/ASCAP/CAMPFIRE PROPAGANDA

Recorded & mixed by Brad Jones at Alex The Great Recording

Kevin Nolan-electric guitar, charango

Matt Nolan-drums, percussion

Tommy Scifres-bass

Rosa Pullman-harmony vocals

Jayne Pomplas-violin

Tim Easton-acoustic guitar, vocals

