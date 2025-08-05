The Old Fashioned #166

Singer-songwriter, fiddler and rambling man Joey Berglund has been performing under the moniker Bar Jay Bar for several years, and he's bringing something fresh to the western side of traditional country. Amy Alvey has brought a few songs of his to the mix, and this week, it's his bluesy "Breakdown Mama." I've seen his home base identified as Los Angeles and Sheridan, WY, and it's clear he gets around. Also on stage, where his reputation for acrobatics precedes him. Also this week, an unprecedented 9-minute single, as AJ Lee & Blue Summit take on "The Glendale Train" with imagination and epic solos. Tray Wellington has at last realesed his "Man On The Moon" title single. And we feature a unique track from the overlap of jazz and folk, as Bill Frisell and Tim O'Brien team up with their former teacher Dale Bruning in a session from Boulder a few years back.

Alison Brown and Stuart Duncan - Tall Hog At The Trough

AJ Lee & Blue Summit - The Glendale Train

Darol Anger and Bruce Molsky - Creaking Tree

Tray Wellington - Man On The Moon

Larry & Joe - Move On And Let it Live

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Marie Knight, Sam Price Trio - Didn't It Rain

Lincoln Mash and Heather Avery - This Morning At Nine

Shores Southern Trio - Goin' Crazy

Billy Strings and Bryan Sutton - Nashville Blues

Fort Worth Doughboys - Nancy Jane

Ben Plotnik and Frank Evans - Parkdale Foxtrot

Bar Jay Bar - Breakdown Mama

Bill Frisell, Tim O'Brien, Dale Bruning - Red Rocking Chair

Oscar Jenkins, Fred Cockerham, Tommy Jarrell - Reuben

Alison Brown, Gina Britt, Kristin Scott Benson - Ralph's Banjo Special