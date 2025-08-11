The Old Fashioned #167

Amy Alvey is a fiddle instigator. She tours and performs of course, but she also teaches in person and on-line, and she organizes old-time jams, including our annual Old Fashioned String Band Throwdown pre-party, pictured here. (We'll be back at Dee's by the way on Tues., Sept. 9 by the way so make plans to join us from 4:30 on.) Anyway, Amy extends her mission to share American fiddling with the people this week in a special episode. She made a list of the tunes that she teaches as core old-time repertoire and then found great examples of those tunes spanning present day recordings and old archival tracks. From "Fire On The Mountain" to "Lonesome Road Blues" to "Reuben's Train," this show will build your own experience with this great body of work, as well as the many regional and individual fiddle styles there are out there.

Camp Creek Boys - Fire On The Mountain

Golden Shoals - Sally Ann

Frank Proffitt - Cindy

Rayna Gellert - Winder Slide

Crooked Still - Angeline the Baker

The Corn Dodgers - Lonesome Road Blues

Foghorn Stringband - Rueben's Train

Ruthie Dornfeld, Joel Bernstein, Keith Murphy - Ways of the World

Carling and Will - Red Rocking Chair

Henry Barnes - Natchez

Big Hoedown - Shove the Pig's Foot

Benton Flippen and the Smoky Valley Boys - Sittin' On Top Of the World

Big Richard - Elk River Blues

Tatiana Hargreaves and Allison DeGroot - I Don't Want to Get Married

Rual Yarbrough and the Dixieman featuring James Bryant - Farewell Trion

Austin Derryberry - Cherry River Rag

Chance McCoy and The Appalachian Stringband - Wednesday Night Waltz