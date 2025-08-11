The Old Fashioned #167
Amy Alvey is a fiddle instigator. She tours and performs of course, but she also teaches in person and on-line, and she organizes old-time jams, including our annual Old Fashioned String Band Throwdown pre-party, pictured here. (We'll be back at Dee's by the way on Tues., Sept. 9 by the way so make plans to join us from 4:30 on.) Anyway, Amy extends her mission to share American fiddling with the people this week in a special episode. She made a list of the tunes that she teaches as core old-time repertoire and then found great examples of those tunes spanning present day recordings and old archival tracks. From "Fire On The Mountain" to "Lonesome Road Blues" to "Reuben's Train," this show will build your own experience with this great body of work, as well as the many regional and individual fiddle styles there are out there.
Camp Creek Boys - Fire On The Mountain
Golden Shoals - Sally Ann
Frank Proffitt - Cindy
Rayna Gellert - Winder Slide
Crooked Still - Angeline the Baker
The Corn Dodgers - Lonesome Road Blues
Foghorn Stringband - Rueben's Train
Ruthie Dornfeld, Joel Bernstein, Keith Murphy - Ways of the World
Carling and Will - Red Rocking Chair
Henry Barnes - Natchez
Big Hoedown - Shove the Pig's Foot
Benton Flippen and the Smoky Valley Boys - Sittin' On Top Of the World
Big Richard - Elk River Blues
Tatiana Hargreaves and Allison DeGroot - I Don't Want to Get Married
Rual Yarbrough and the Dixieman featuring James Bryant - Farewell Trion
Austin Derryberry - Cherry River Rag
Chance McCoy and The Appalachian Stringband - Wednesday Night Waltz