The Old Fashioned #164

Look who's still at it, at 84 years into his journey. Jim Kweskin was a staple of the 1960s folk and and pre-war music revival. His famous Jug Band included bluegrass standouts Richard Green (fiddle) and Bill Keith (banjo), plus future folk stars Geoff and Maria Muldauer. His top-flight ragtime fingerstyle guitar was much more refined than the "jug band" moniker implied. And the group was a key influence on the formation of the Grateful Dead and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Kweskin's never dropped out of the scene, and this spring he came with his newest album Doing Things Right, featuring American standards and obscurities done with flair. We spin the novelty tune "Show Me The Way To Go Home." As No Depression noted, "Jim Kweskin plays old stuff. And it never gets old." Also this hour, a show premiere for Meredith Moon, a lovely folk singer and stylist who is set to play our Old Fashioned String Band Throwdown on Sept. 9. New singles come from Ashby Frank, Lori King, and Nick Chandler and Delivered.

Paul "Moon" Mullins - Fire On The Mountain

Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers - It's Morning Already

Jim Kweskin Jug Band - Show Me The Way To Go Home

Meredith Moon - Soldier's Joy

Ashby Frank - Everybody's Got Their Nine Pound Hammer

Nick Chandler And Delivered - Follow The Leader

Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band - 16/16

Fred Carpenter - Toy Heart

Bill and Doc Watson - You Won't Be Satisfied That Way

Corn Potato Stringband - Going To Town

Lindley Creek - Breathe

Trish Kilby Fore - Poor Rambler

Richie Stearns and Rosie Newton - Lost Goose

Sarah Kate Morgan - West Virginia Coal Mine Disaster

Willi Carlisle - We Have Fed You All For 1,000 years

Delmore Brothers - Blue Railroad Train

Chattanooga Dogs - Come Back To Your Dobie Shack

Lori King - Chattanooga Boy

Lonesome Ace Stringband - Hurricane Season

Corn Potato Stringband - Cumberland Gap