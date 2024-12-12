The Old Fashioned #134

Colin O’Brien is a steadfast friend to the East Nashville acoustic roots and bluegrass scene, known for his banjo and fiddle playing, his flatfoot dancing, and his John Hartford-inspired bowler hat. So it came as a surprise, to me anyway, when he broke cover on his history as a fingerstyle guitar player and his compositional command with a new album. Thirteen, released on Nov. 7, is a mesmerizing solo acoustic journey on 6 and 12-string guitars that evokes the virtuosity and fluid ambience of John Fahey and Leo Kottke, and it was a joy to learn a whole new side of our pal. We share his tune “Shipwreck” this week. Also in the hour, new singles from the Chatham Rabbits of North Carolina and Evie Ladin of California. Historic tracks from the Lilly Brothers and Nashville’s late, great Dreadful Snakes.

Hard Drive - Katy Hill

Chatham Rabbits - Collateral Damage

Morgan Harris - Lonesome Road

Colin O'Brien - Shipwreck

Front Porch String Band - The Singer

The Infamous Stringdusters - As It Was

The Dreadful Snakes - Lonesome Whistle Blues

Evie Ladin - Ain't Broke

The Montvales - Woman of God

Missy Rains - Panhandle Country

Greenwood Rye - Southern Pines

Paul Brown - Red Dog

Fairfield Four - Don't Let Nobody Turn You Around

Daniel Grindstaff with Jimmy Fortune - I'll Still Write Your Name In The Sand

Missy Armstrong - Artful Dodger

Supertrad - Blue Sky on Walnut

Thomm Jutz and Tammy Rogers - Mountain Angel

Lilly Brothers with Don Stover - Little Annie