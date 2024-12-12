The Old Fashioned #134
Colin O’Brien is a steadfast friend to the East Nashville acoustic roots and bluegrass scene, known for his banjo and fiddle playing, his flatfoot dancing, and his John Hartford-inspired bowler hat. So it came as a surprise, to me anyway, when he broke cover on his history as a fingerstyle guitar player and his compositional command with a new album. Thirteen, released on Nov. 7, is a mesmerizing solo acoustic journey on 6 and 12-string guitars that evokes the virtuosity and fluid ambience of John Fahey and Leo Kottke, and it was a joy to learn a whole new side of our pal. We share his tune “Shipwreck” this week. Also in the hour, new singles from the Chatham Rabbits of North Carolina and Evie Ladin of California. Historic tracks from the Lilly Brothers and Nashville’s late, great Dreadful Snakes.
Hard Drive - Katy Hill
Chatham Rabbits - Collateral Damage
Morgan Harris - Lonesome Road
Colin O'Brien - Shipwreck
Front Porch String Band - The Singer
The Infamous Stringdusters - As It Was
The Dreadful Snakes - Lonesome Whistle Blues
Evie Ladin - Ain't Broke
The Montvales - Woman of God
Missy Rains - Panhandle Country
Greenwood Rye - Southern Pines
Paul Brown - Red Dog
Fairfield Four - Don't Let Nobody Turn You Around
Daniel Grindstaff with Jimmy Fortune - I'll Still Write Your Name In The Sand
Missy Armstrong - Artful Dodger
Supertrad - Blue Sky on Walnut
Thomm Jutz and Tammy Rogers - Mountain Angel
Lilly Brothers with Don Stover - Little Annie