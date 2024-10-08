The Old Fashioned #126

Anya Hinkle is one of the standout folk artists of the past few decades in Western North Carolina, making her own space and sound in the overlap of old Appalachian, singer-songwriter and bluegrass. I just saw her perform at Scruggs Fest with a trio she’s rolling out next year called Tanasi. But she’s also one of so many victims of Hurricane Helene, which slammed our beloved mountain region with incomprehensible rainfall and tropical storm winds, leaving countless victims of flooding, landslides and wind damage. We turn our attention to the region in this episode, and Hinkle’s “Hills of Swannanoa” already a favorite song of mine, hit really hard, so it’s part of a block of artists from the Asheville area. Hinkle herself is safe, but a 100-year-old tree fell on her house. There’s a lot to do. Please visit Blue Ridge Public Radio for updates and options for sending aid.



Tim O'Brien - Queen Of The Earth And Child Of The Skies

Darren Nicholson - Windows Have Pains

Buffalo Kin - Ol' La Posa Plains

Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz - Everywhere A Mountain

Thomas Cassell - Old Methuselah

Zoe and Cloyd - Rocky Road Blues

Steep Canyon Rangers - Old Stone House/Handlebars/Chimney Rock

Unspoken Tradition - At The Bottom Again

Anya Hinkle - Hills of Swannanoa

All Day Breakfast Stringband - The Old Drake

Nicholas Edwards Williams - Spikedriver Blues

Sadie Gustafson-Zook - Autumn's Fragrance

Che Appalche - The Wall

Dan Tyminksi - Ode To Jimmy

Bill Monroe - Old Ebenezer Scrooge

Lesley Riddle - Motherless Children

The Rheingans Sisters - Shade Chaser

John Reischman and the Jaybirds - Righten That Wrong