The Old Fashioned #126

Anya Hinkle is one of the standout folk artists of the past few decades in Western North Carolina, making her own space and sound in the overlap of old Appalachian, singer-songwriter and bluegrass. I just saw her perform at Scruggs Fest with a trio she’s rolling out next year called Tanasi. But she’s also one of so many victims of Hurricane Helene, which slammed our beloved mountain region with incomprehensible rainfall and tropical storm winds, leaving countless victims of flooding, landslides and wind damage. We turn our attention to the region in this episode, and Hinkle’s “Hills of Swannanoa” already a favorite song of mine, hit really hard, so it’s part of a block of artists from the Asheville area. Hinkle herself is safe, but a 100-year-old tree fell on her house. There’s a lot to do. Please visit Blue Ridge Public Radio for updates and options for sending aid.
Tim O'Brien - Queen Of The Earth And Child Of The Skies
Darren Nicholson - Windows Have Pains
Buffalo Kin - Ol' La Posa Plains
Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz - Everywhere A Mountain
Thomas Cassell - Old Methuselah
Zoe and Cloyd - Rocky Road Blues
Steep Canyon Rangers - Old Stone House/Handlebars/Chimney Rock
Unspoken Tradition - At The Bottom Again
Anya Hinkle - Hills of Swannanoa
All Day Breakfast Stringband - The Old Drake
Nicholas Edwards Williams - Spikedriver Blues
Sadie Gustafson-Zook - Autumn's Fragrance
Che Appalche - The Wall
Dan Tyminksi - Ode To Jimmy
Bill Monroe - Old Ebenezer Scrooge
Lesley Riddle - Motherless Children
The Rheingans Sisters - Shade Chaser
John Reischman and the Jaybirds - Righten That Wrong