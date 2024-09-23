The Old Fashioned #124

It is so very good to see old-time and folk hero Jody Stecher so engaged and fruitful at age 78. The Brooklyn native and two-time Grammy nominee became an influence on a legion of roots heroes, including Jerry Jeff Walker and Jerry Garcia. Now he’s collaborating with Boston bluegrass band Mile Twelve, releasing two LPs in about a year. The newest is charmingly titled Instant Lonesome and The Twinkle Brigade and we’ve got a tune from that. From the bio: “The band is on fire, ignited by the spark of Jody’s impassioned singing and guitar. The format is recognizable as old-style blues-tinged, old-time flavored bluegrass but nothing here is generic or predictable.” Also this hour, Nashville’s Thunder And Rain, Rhonda Vincent, Willie Watson and Larry Cordle singing a Bob Seger song from a new bluegrass compilation.

Jody Stecher and Mile Twelve - Shelvin' Rock

Jody Stecher and Mile Twelve - No Law on Moon Mountain

Southwest Bluegrass All-Stars - Bluegrass Trucker

Jack Devereaux - Natural Bridge Blues

Thunder and Rain - Warning Sign

Willie Watson - Slim And The Devil

Weems Creek Ramblers - Beale Street Blues

Caleb Klauder, Reeb Willms - He's Gone

Justin Golden - Sixteen Tons

Woodbox Heroes - No. 444

Downhill Strugglers - Let The Rich Go Bust

Rhonda Vincent - City Of New Orleans

Larry Cordle - Night Moves

Mark Olitsky and Cary Moscowitz - Hollow Poplar

Andy Statman - Sycamore Street