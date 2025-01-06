The Old Fashioned #137
Friends, our holidays were lovely except for one thing. Our carefully hand-crafted Christmas/Happy Holidays edition of the Old Fashioned for 2024 was all cued up and ready to go, like a stocking hung by the fireplace. But we had a miscommunication, and the show, set for Dec. 21 and for Christmas Eve, didn’t air as scheduled. So we ran it on New Year’s Eve, and maybe you heard it! Anyway, this year’s music was all new and quite wonderful. The Rock Hearts delivered a new version of Willie Nelson’s “Pretty Paper.” The Osborne Brothers sang about University of Tennessee football in “Christmas Time On Rocky Top.” Our mandatory “Christmas Time’s A Comin’” came from none other than Dolly Parton. But I’d love to direct your attention to a song that would sound amazing any time of year, the new single “Don’t You Hear Jerusalem Moan” from Boston-based, Jewish-centric newgrass band Jacob’s Ladder. Their interpretive power and vocal harmonies on this one give me goosebumps every time I play it. There’s a magical video on YouTube. We’ll be watching for more from them.
Sam Bush - Sleigh Ride
Dolly Parton - Christmas Time's A Comin'
Full Cord - Christmas Cheer
The Wildwood Valley Boys - Christmas in Caroline
Authentic Unlimited - Let it Snow
The Osborne Brothers - Christmas Time on Rocky Top
Stanley Brothers - Holiday Pickin'
The Fairfield Four with The Nashville Bluegrass Band - The last month of the year
Jacob's Ladder - Don't You Hear Jerusalem Moan
Psychograss - On A Quiet Night
Sierra Hull - The First Snowfall
The Hillbilly Thomists - Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming
Patty Loveless - Silver Bells
Rock Hearts - Pretty Paper
Lindley Creek - Everyone's A Kid At Christmas
Jerry Douglas - O Holy Night
Larry Sparks - Beautiful Star of Bethlehem