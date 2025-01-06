The Old Fashioned #137

Friends, our holidays were lovely except for one thing. Our carefully hand-crafted Christmas/Happy Holidays edition of the Old Fashioned for 2024 was all cued up and ready to go, like a stocking hung by the fireplace. But we had a miscommunication, and the show, set for Dec. 21 and for Christmas Eve, didn’t air as scheduled. So we ran it on New Year’s Eve, and maybe you heard it! Anyway, this year’s music was all new and quite wonderful. The Rock Hearts delivered a new version of Willie Nelson’s “Pretty Paper.” The Osborne Brothers sang about University of Tennessee football in “Christmas Time On Rocky Top.” Our mandatory “Christmas Time’s A Comin’” came from none other than Dolly Parton. But I’d love to direct your attention to a song that would sound amazing any time of year, the new single “Don’t You Hear Jerusalem Moan” from Boston-based, Jewish-centric newgrass band Jacob’s Ladder. Their interpretive power and vocal harmonies on this one give me goosebumps every time I play it. There’s a magical video on YouTube. We’ll be watching for more from them.

Sam Bush - Sleigh Ride

Dolly Parton - Christmas Time's A Comin'

Full Cord - Christmas Cheer

The Wildwood Valley Boys - Christmas in Caroline

Authentic Unlimited - Let it Snow

The Osborne Brothers - Christmas Time on Rocky Top

Stanley Brothers - Holiday Pickin'

The Fairfield Four with The Nashville Bluegrass Band - The last month of the year

Jacob's Ladder - Don't You Hear Jerusalem Moan

Psychograss - On A Quiet Night

Sierra Hull - The First Snowfall

The Hillbilly Thomists - Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming

Patty Loveless - Silver Bells

Rock Hearts - Pretty Paper

Lindley Creek - Everyone's A Kid At Christmas

Jerry Douglas - O Holy Night

Larry Sparks - Beautiful Star of Bethlehem