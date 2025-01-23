The Old Fashioned #139

Noah G. Fowler is a welcome addition to the Nashville roots music scene. He’s a Pennsylvanian who’s performed at Americanafest, FloydFest, our beloved Jalopy Theater in New York, and of course good old Dee’s Lounge in Madison. What I’d heard of him was squarely in country territory, but on his new single “Stranger,” he calls in the banjo brigade for a sweet bluegrass track. We’ll be watching for updates in case a string band album may be in the works. Elsewhere this episode, we feature the newest from Becky Buller, her take on New Grass Revival’s “Reach” for an upcoming covers album. Wyatt Ellis partners with Peter Rowan for a two-sided single, and we offer up the Bill Monroe ripper “Memories Of You.” More new stuff comes from Dale Ann Bradley and Joe Mullins. And the historic bells get rung by Jimmy Martin, the Highwoods String Band, and the Coon Creek Girls.

Tatiana Hargreaves - Walk Along John To Kansas

Becky Buller - Reach

Wyatt Ellis - Memories Of You

Noah Fowler - Stranger

Steve Earle - Sometimes She Forgets

Dale Ann Bradley - Jackson, TN

Highwoods String Band - Nancy Rowland

Buffalo Kin - The Last Stampede

Brendan Forrest and Duncan Wickel - Never Go Back Again

Brittany Haas - Sail Away Ladies

Nora Brown, Sarah Kate Morgan – Waynesboro

George Jackson’s Local Trio - Tennessee Blues

Jimmy Martin - Hit Parade Of Love

Jerry Garcia and David Grisman - Friend Of The Devil

Jim Lloyd - The Ghost of Virginia

Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers - Even Better When You Listen

Coon Creek Girls - Darling, Six Months Ain't Long

Uncle Shuffelo and his Haint Holler Hootenanny - The Preacher Got Drunk