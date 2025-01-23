The Old Fashioned #139
Noah G. Fowler is a welcome addition to the Nashville roots music scene. He’s a Pennsylvanian who’s performed at Americanafest, FloydFest, our beloved Jalopy Theater in New York, and of course good old Dee’s Lounge in Madison. What I’d heard of him was squarely in country territory, but on his new single “Stranger,” he calls in the banjo brigade for a sweet bluegrass track. We’ll be watching for updates in case a string band album may be in the works. Elsewhere this episode, we feature the newest from Becky Buller, her take on New Grass Revival’s “Reach” for an upcoming covers album. Wyatt Ellis partners with Peter Rowan for a two-sided single, and we offer up the Bill Monroe ripper “Memories Of You.” More new stuff comes from Dale Ann Bradley and Joe Mullins. And the historic bells get rung by Jimmy Martin, the Highwoods String Band, and the Coon Creek Girls.
Tatiana Hargreaves - Walk Along John To Kansas
Becky Buller - Reach
Wyatt Ellis - Memories Of You
Noah Fowler - Stranger
Steve Earle - Sometimes She Forgets
Dale Ann Bradley - Jackson, TN
Highwoods String Band - Nancy Rowland
Buffalo Kin - The Last Stampede
Brendan Forrest and Duncan Wickel - Never Go Back Again
Brittany Haas - Sail Away Ladies
Nora Brown, Sarah Kate Morgan – Waynesboro
George Jackson’s Local Trio - Tennessee Blues
Jimmy Martin - Hit Parade Of Love
Jerry Garcia and David Grisman - Friend Of The Devil
Jim Lloyd - The Ghost of Virginia
Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers - Even Better When You Listen
Coon Creek Girls - Darling, Six Months Ain't Long
Uncle Shuffelo and his Haint Holler Hootenanny - The Preacher Got Drunk