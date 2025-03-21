The Old Fashioned #148

How appropriate for our third birthday edition of The Old Fashioned that the most newsworthy album in the bluegrass and fiddle band business is one dedicated to our patron saint, John Hartford. To recap, Hartford’s family and local musicians authored the Mammoth Collection of Fiddle Tunes book in 2018. Then in 2020 came the John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, which brought to life some of those original compositions. Now, Vol. 2 has arrived – a collection of instrumentals and beloved songs played and produced by an all-woman team that includes Megan Lynch Chowning, Sharon Gilchrist, Alison Brown, Missy Raines, and others. It’s a lovely and important set - part of an ongoing effort to preserve and amplify the Hartford legacy. He’s always in our hearts. Also this week, music by artists that Amy and I think have been vital to the Nashville trad music scene and central to our programming of this show. You’ll see the names and tunes below. We appreciate each and every one of them and more we couldn’t squeeze in. We are blessed to enjoy their work and we are grateful to you for your patronage of this show.

Austin Derryberry - Crooked Billy In the Lowground

John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project - Julia Belle Swain

East Nash Grass - Starlet Iris

George Jackson's Local Trio - Lady Hamilton

Mike Compton w Joe Newberry - Columbus Stockade Blues

Hilary Klug - Black Eyed Susie

Tim O'Brien - Stuck In The Middle

Christian Sedelmeyer - Warm Reception

Golden Shoals / Amy Alvey - [Who'da Thought] Thinkin' 'Bout thinking about the good times (could ever make you feel so bad)

Rafe Stefanini - Sourwood Mountain

Jeff & Vida - Come Back To You

Matt Combs - Her Red Shoes

Colin O'Brien - Crooked Creek

Stephen Mougin and friends - Color Me Lonely

Tray Wellington - Caravan

Hogslop String Band - Go Back Home

Josh Rilko - When Springtime Comes

Jim Lauderdale - Six White Horses