Americans are warned as latest DMV phishing scam targets phones

DMVs across the country are warning drivers of a new batch of fake, phishing text messages, designed to scam respondents out of their personal and financial information.

The latest round of scam texts have been reported by departments of motor vehicles in at least three states: New York, Florida and California.

The messages warn drivers of unpaid fees on traffic violations and threaten steep penalties, including additional fines and suspension of driving privileges if the reader does not comply.

But these texts aren't from any official body. They are part of a growing trend of scammers using fear tactics under the guise of an official domain to get people's personal information.

These phishing scams by text, otherwise known as "smishing," or SMS phishing, have been on the rise in recent months.

Previous rounds of this type of text invaded users' inboxes earlier this year, with scammers warning of unpaid toll fines and demanding personal information to sort out the nonexistent issue. The proliferation of these smishing messages was such that both the FBI and Federal Trade Commission intervened, alerting recipients of the con attempts.

In April alone, Americans received 19.2 billion automated spam texts — or nearly 63 spam texts for every single person in the country — according to spam-blocking company Robokiller.

And these types of messages go beyond being a mere nuisance. According to the FTC's annual Data Book, in 2024, Americans reported losing over $12 billion to fraud — an increase of over $2 billion from the previous year.

In order to protect yourself from digital thieves, experts say you should register your phone number to the National Do Not Call Registry, avoid clicking links from phone numbers you don't recognize, and remain skeptical, especially when personal information is requested.

