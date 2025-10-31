What has 11 questions and makes you feel smart? Our news quiz!

Boo! Need a last-minute costume? Just print out the quiz, staple it to your clothing, and copy the below score feedback options onto slips of paper. Make trick-or-treaters take the quiz, then give them a score slip instead of candy. Be the most popular house on the block!

Too bad so sad.

Barely passable.

Mediocre.

Middling at best.

Medium-bad.

Yay.

Not too shabby.

Decent!

Competent!

Almost perfect!

Perfection!

