Sunday Puzzle: All In

On-air challenge

Today's puzzle is called "All In." I'm going to give you clues for two words. Insert the letters A-L-L inside the answer to the first clue to get the answer to the second.

Ex. Opposite of good / Romantic song --> B(ALL)AD

1. Exam / Having the greatest height

2. Bathe standing up / Not as deep

3. Something that's unexpected and beneficial / Air-filled rubber sac attached to a string

4. What bees do / Playing for time

5. Descendant / Green onion

6. Attempt in basketball / Onion used in cooking

7. Sweeper's tool / Locale in the game Clue

8. Overhead structure supporting a crane / Courage displayed in battle

9. Vast wooded areas / Prevents from happening

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Joseph Young of St. Cloud, Minn. Think of a word that means "very small." Move the first syllable to the end, separated by a space, and you'll get a two-word phrase naming something that is very large. What words are these?

Challenge answer

Subatomic / Atomic sub

Winner

Mark Minster of Terre Haute, Ind.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Evan Kalish, of Bayside, N.Y. Name a famous living singer whose first and last names together have four syllables. The second and fourth syllables phonetically sound like things a dog walker would likely carry. What singer is this?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, January 29 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2026 NPR