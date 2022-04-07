© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

State Senate redistricting map created by GOP majority blocked by Tennessee court

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 7, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT
220407 tn senate redrawn districts map.jpg
Tenn. Senate
/
New Tenn. Senate districts map struck down by a three-judge panel on Wednesday, April 5, 2022.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A three-judge panel has blocked a new redistricting map for the Tennessee Senate.

The panel said Wednesday that the GOP-controlled General Assembly violated the state’s constitution by improperly numbering the new districts.

The 21-page ruling gives lawmakers 15 days to fix the problem or the judges will impose an “interim apportionment map” that will apply only to the 2022 election.

Meanwhile, the filing deadline for Senate hopefuls will be pushed back to May 5. The deadline was previously Thursday.

A spokesperson for Senate Speaker Randy McNally said he was still reviewing the decision Wednesday and did not have an immediate comment.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne