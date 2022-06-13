© 2022 WMOT
Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published June 13, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT
(Associated Press) — Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall.

The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months.

The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8.

He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family.

The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois.

His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
