Tire manufacturer to add 400 jobs in Middle Tennessee expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A South Korean tire manufacturer plans to add almost 400 jobs and invest $612 million in a third expansion of its Tennessee operations.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Hankook Tire & Technology Co. is planning to add the jobs over five years in Clarksville.

The project aims to finish a previous expansion to double the company’s U.S. production of passenger car and light truck tires, while adding the company’s first U.S. production line of truck and bus radial tires.

Tire production at the new phases of the plant is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2024 before reaching full capacity by early 2026.