© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Co-defendant in Tennessee senator's case plans guilty plea

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 13, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT
211026 tn sen brian kelsey.jpg
Sen. Kelsey
/
Tenn. State Sen. Brian Kelsey (R) Germantown, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville social club’s owner has reached a deal to plead guilty to a campaign finance scheme alleged against him and a Tennessee senator, who has deemed the charges a “political witch hunt.”

Attorneys for Joshua Smith last week notified the federal judge of the plea-deal decision in the case centering on state Sen. Brian Kelsey.

Smith's attorney, Phillip Georges, on Wednesday signaled his client's willingness to testify.
The Republican lawmaker is scheduled for a January trial after pleading not guilty.

The five-count indictment from October 2021 alleges that Smith, owner of The Standard club, and Kelsey violated campaign finance laws by illegally concealing the transfer of $91,000 during the lawmaker’s 2016 failed congressional campaign.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne