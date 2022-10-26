© 2022 WMOT
CMA Awards to open with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 26, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Association Awards will open this year's show with a tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn.

Other announced performers for the Nov. 9 show include Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen.

Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson and Pearce for a performance of her song “YOU’RE DRUNK, GO HOME,” while leading nominee Lainey Wilson will perform a duet with HARDY. Zac Brown Band will perform with Jimmy Allen and blues rocker Marcus King.

Bryan and football star Peyton Manning co-host the show that airs live on ABC.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
