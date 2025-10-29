Songs About Radio: Public Radio Music Day 2025 Playlist

|Song Title
|Artist/Band
|Duration
|3AM Radio
|Jack Johnson
|3:16
|50,000 Watts
|Rosanne Cash
|2:58
|9 Volt Heart
|The Iguanas
|3:44
|A World Away
|Old Crow Medicine Show
|3:20
|A.M. Radio
|Lumineers
|3:51
|Ain't Even Done With The Night
|John Mellencamp
|4:07
|Ain't Misbehaving
|Asleep At The Wheel
|2:58
|Airwaves
|Andrew Leahey & The Homestead
|3:03
|AM Country Heaven
|Jason Eady
|3:36
|AM Radio
|Everclear
|3:57
|Angie Baby
|Helen Reddy
|3:21
|Ann Arbor Grandfather
|Big Head Todd & The Monsters
|3:58
|Are You Out There
|Dar Williams
|3:04
|Around The Dial
|The Kinks
|4:46
|Atmospherics: Listen To The Radio
|Tom Robinson
|3:47
|Back Porch Therapy
|Tony Joe White
|4:17
|Big Sister's Radio
|Tommy Castro
|4:14
|BlueBird Wine
|Albert Lee
|3:46
|Bluebird Wine
|Emmylou Harris/Rodney Crowell
|2:59
|Bluegrass Radio
|Alison Brown/Steve Martin
|3:01
|Bluegrass Radio2
|Alison Brown/Steve Martin
|3:05
|Border Radio
|Kelly Willis/Bruce Robison
|2:50
|Border Radio
|Blasters
|2:42
|Border Radio
|Dave Alvin
|3:34
|Boys on the Radio
|Hole
|5:10
|Broken Radio
|Bruce Springsteen
|3:53
|Buffalo River Home
|John Hiatt
|5:14
|Cabin Down Below
|Tom Petty
|2:51
|Calling Home
|Amy Helm
|2:41
|Car Wheels on a Gravel Road
|Lucinda Williams
|4:44
|Caravan
|Van Morrison
|5:00
|Carmelita
|Warren Zevon
|3:35
|Carmelita
|Adam Duritz
|3:43
|Clap For The Wolfman
|Guess Who
|4:18
|Come On Eileen
|Dexys Midnight Runners
|3:47
|Conversation With The Devil
|Ray Wylie Hubbard
|4:54
|Cosmic Appalachian Radio
|Olivia Wolf
|2:55
|Country Radio
|Indigo Girls
|3:57
|Crazy Over You
|Foster & Lloyd
|4:31
|Devil's Radio
|George Harrison
|3:53
|Do You Remember Rock N Roll Radio
|Ramones
|2:34
|Drug Store Truck Drivin' Man
|Byrds
|3:53
|Drvin' My Life Away
|Eddie Rabbitt
|3:16
|Dust Radio
|Chris Whitley
|4:44
|East Nashville Skyline
|Todd Snider
|5:33
|Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses
|Kathy Mattea
|3:31
|Every Time I Hear That Song
|Brandi Carlile
|4:00
|Far Away Eyes
|Rolling Stones
|4:23
|FM
|Steely Dan
|4:31
|FM Radio
|Dar Williams
|4:03
|Framed
|Chris Knight
|3:48
|Frank Sinatra
|Cake
|4:03
|Fun Fun Fun
|The Beach Boys
|2:19
|Ghost Radio
|Brian Setzer
|3:41
|God's Radio Phone
|Norman & Nancy Blake
|4:36
|Golden Age Of Radio
|Josh Ritter
|3:31
|Good Guys And Bad Guys
|Camper Van Beethoven
|3:56
|Good Ole Boys Like Me
|Don Williams
|4:09
|Guitar Man
|Bread
|3:40
|Guitar Town
|Steve Earle
|2:34
|Hands on the Radio
|The Weeks
|3:32
|Havin' A Party
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
|3:44
|Havin' A Party
|Sam Cooke
|2:37
|He Still Listens To The Radio
|Chloe Kimes
|4:14
|He Still Listens To The Radio
|Chloe Kimes
|4:14
|Heard It On The X
|Los Super Seven/Ruben Ramos
|4:05
|Heard It On The X
|ZZ Top
|2:49
|Heartbreak Radio
|Roy Orbison
|2:59
|Heaven's Radio
|Carter Family
|2:43
|Heaven's Radio
|Sister Bessie Griffin
|2:43
|Hey Soul Sister
|Train
|3:36
|Hey Tonight
|Mavericks
|2:47
|Hippies Radio
|Eric Church
|2:55
|Holy Days
|Sean McConnell
|3:47
|Hot Patootie/Bless My Soul
|Meatloaf
|3:03
|Hot Rod Heart
|John Fogerty
|3:26
|How's the Radio Know
|Aaron Tippin
|3:11
|I Of The Mourning
|Smashing Pumpkins
|4:37
|I Watched It All
|Lionel Cartwright
|4:06
|I'm Gonna Hurt Her On The Radio
|Keith Whitley
|2:58
|I'm Gonna Hurt Him On The Radio
|Kristina Murray
|3:52
|If You Wanna Get to Heaven
|Ozark Mountains Daredevils
|3:04
|It's Gonna Be A Long Night
|Shannon McNally
|4:26
|Jesus On The Radio
|Guster
|2:17
|John Prine On The Radio
|King Hannah
|3:47
|Key West (Philosopher Pirate)
|Bob Dylan
|9:34
|Kid On The Radio
|Sophie Gault
|4:14
|Last Night A DJ Saved My Life
|Indeep
|4:17
|Late in the Evening
|Paul Simon
|4:03
|Late Night Radio
|John Denver
|2:47
|Left Of The Dial
|The Replacements
|3:42
|Life Ain't Fair and The World Is Mean
|Sturgill Simpson
|2:06
|Life Ain't Fair and The World Is Mean
|Sturgill Simpson
|2:00
|Life is a Rock
|Reunion
|3:26
|Listen To The Radio
|Billy Strings/Molly Tuttle
|4:01
|Listen To The Radio
|Don Williams
|3:14
|Listen To The Radio
|Kathy Mattea
|3:07
|Listen To The Radio
|Nanci Griffith
|3:47
|Long Time Gone
|Darrell Scott/Tim O'Brien
|3:33
|Love Letter
|Bonnie Raitt
|4:04
|Mama Told Me (Not To Come)
|Randy Newman
|2:10
|Mama Told Me (Not To Come)
|Three Dog Night
|3:20
|Mama's Opry
|Iris DeMent
|3:25
|Mexican Radio
|Wall Of Voodoo
|3:55
|Mohammed's Radio
|Warren Zevon
|3:43
|Mr Record Man
|Willie Nelson
|2:46
|Mr. DJ
|Charlie Daniels
|3:50
|Nine Volt Heart
|Dave Alvin
|4:57
|No One To Call
|Caitlin Rose
|2:45
|No Particular Place To Go
|Chuck Berry
|2:42
|Nothing But The Radio
|Maia Sharp
|3:19
|Nothing On but the Radio
|Gary Allan
|3:34
|Oh Yeah
|Roxy Music
|4:58
|Old Radio
|Robby Hecht
|3:13
|On My Radio
|The Selecter
|3:33
|On The Radio
|Emmylou Harris
|5:12
|On The Radio
|Yarn
|3:16
|On The Radio
|Regina Spektor
|3:35
|On The Radio
|Cheap Trick
|4:33
|On The Road
|Donna Summer
|4:04
|On Your Radio
|Joe Jackson
|4:01
|One More Song The Radio Won't Like
|Kathleen Edwards
|4:24
|One Ray of Shine
|Alison Krauss & Union Station
|4:01
|Open All Night
|Bruce Springsteen
|2:58
|Out All Night
|Todd Snider
|4:17
|Outskirts
|James McMurtry
|4:08
|Overnight Sensation
|Raspberries
|5:36
|Pan American
|Hank Williams
|2:49
|Picture Show
|John Prine/Tom Petty
|3:22
|Pilot Of The Airwaves
|Charlie Dore
|3:18
|Pirate Radio
|John Hiatt
|4:27
|Pirate Radio
|Sweet Lizzy Project
|3:19
|Power Windows
|Billy Falcon
|3:25
|Promised Land
|Bruce Springsteen
|4:29
|Radar Love
|Golden Earring
|5:03
|Radio
|Margo Price/Sharon Van Etten
|2:49
|Radio
|Beware Wolves
|3:16
|Radio
|The Rave-Ups
|5:21
|Radio
|Ron Sexsmith
|2:42
|Radio
|Keturah Allgood
|3:56
|Radio
|Darius Rucker
|3:12
|Radio
|The Corrs
|4:09
|Radio
|Steep Canyon Rangers
|3:26
|Radio (Hate It So Much)
|Mild Goose Chase
|3:43
|Radio And TV
|Everly Brothers
|2:11
|Radio Boogie
|Hot Rize
|2:45
|Radio Child
|Widespread Panic
|4:22
|Radio Cloud
|Ruston Kelly
|3:32
|Radio Cloud
|Ruston Kelly
|3:32
|Radio Cure
|Wilco
|5:09
|Radio Fragile
|Ida Mae
|5:05
|Radio Free Europe
|REM
|3:47
|Radio Ga Ga
|Queen
|5:48
|Radio Girl
|John Hiatt
|2:56
|Radio Girl
|Michael Patton
|4:07
|Radio Head
|Talking Heads
|3:32
|Radio is Everything
|Elvis Costello
|4:25
|Radio John
|Sam Bush
|5:01
|Radio King
|Golden Smog
|3:10
|Radio Loud
|High Hawks
|2:52
|Radio Nowhere
|Bruce Springsteen
|3:16
|Radio Operator
|Rosanne Cash
|3:22
|Radio Signal
|Mammals
|4:48
|Radio Silence
|Natalie Hemby
|3:42
|Radio Song
|Ray Wylie Hubbard
|2:46
|Radio Sweetheart
|Elvis Costello
|2:27
|Radio War
|Iron & Wine
|1:56
|Radio Wave
|Silverada
|4:44
|Radio Waves
|Brother & The Hayes
|3:06
|Radio, Radio
|Elvis Costello
|3:17
|Radio's Broken
|Stuffy Shmitt
|2:48
|Rain And The Radio
|Randy Rogers
|3:50
|Red Dirt Girl
|Jamie Lin Wilson/Sunny Sweeney
|4:34
|Red Dirt Girl
|Emmylou Harris
|4:19
|Roadrunner
|Jonathan Richman/Modern Lovers
|4:04
|Rock and Roll
|Lou Reed
|4:43
|Rock N Roll Girls
|John Fogerty
|3:11
|Roll over Beethoven
|Chuck Berry
|2:25
|Roll over Beethoven
|Beatles
|2:46
|Runnin Down A Dream
|Larkin Poe
|4:04
|Sad Songs (Say So Much)
|Elton John
|4:20
|Sam Stone
|John Prine
|4:16
|Sam Stone
|Kelsey Waldon
|4:29
|Satellite Radio
|Steve Earle
|4:09
|Satisfaction
|Rolling Stones
|3:43
|Sellathon Radio Show
|Marty Falle
|3:02
|Sit in With the Band
|Hayes Carll
|2:31
|Something's Wrong With My Radio
|Stray Cats
|2:34
|Song On The Radio
|Al Stewart
|6:25
|Sounds Like The Radio
|Zach Top
|3:38
|Speculator
|Strangefolk
|4:25
|Starman
|David Bowie
|4:17
|Stay Here Awhile
|Hayes Carll
|3:57
|Stay(I Missed You)
|Lisa Loeb
|3:04
|Stones on the Radio
|Ron Pope
|3:51
|Supernatural Radio
|Tom Petty
|6:03
|Talkin Seattle Grunge Rock Blues
|Todd Snider
|3:42
|Talkin' World War III Blues
|Bob Dylan
|6:26
|Talking Reality Televison Blues
|Todd Snider
|2:34
|Tangled Up in Blue
|Bob Dylan
|5:42
|That's Why God Made The Radio
|The Beach Boys
|3:19
|The Boys of Summer
|Don Henley
|4:49
|The Entertainer
|Billy Joel
|3:41
|The Last DJ
|Tom Petty
|3:30
|The Nightfly
|Donald Fagen
|5:47
|The Old Songs
|Mavis Staples
|5:01
|The Radio Song
|Joe Walsh
|3:30
|The Spirit of Radio
|Rush
|5:10
|The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)
|The Doors
|4:13
|The Way I Talk
|SG Goodman
|3:38
|This Is Radio Clash
|The Clash
|4:07
|Thunder Road
|Bruce Springsteen
|4:49
|Transistor Radio
|Heather Little
|6:16
|Transmission
|Joy Division
|3:11
|Travelin' Band
|John Fogerty
|2:08
|Turn On The Radio
|Reba McEntire
|4:02
|Turn On Your Radio
|Harry Nilsson
|2:41
|Turn The Radio On
|Golden Shoals
|2:51
|Turn Up The Radio
|Autograph
|4:40
|Turn Your Radio On
|John Hartford
|1:22
|Turn Your Radio On
|Ray Stevens
|2:13
|Up on Cripple Creek
|The Band
|4:31
|Video Killed the Radio Star
|The Buggles
|3:21
|Visions Of Johanna
|Bob Dylan
|7:31
|Voice On The Radio
|Tim Easton
|2:47
|W*O*L*D*
|Harry Chapin
|5:16
|Wallisville Road
|Lyle Lovett
|5:06
|Watchin' TV (With The Radio On)
|Barefoot Jerry
|3:38
|Wavelength
|Van Morrison
|5:47
|What Are You Listening To?
|Chris Stapleton
|4:03
|Who Listens To The Radio
|The Sports
|3:15
|Who Stole My Radio
|Shemekia Copeland
|3:59
|Windfall
|Son Volt
|2:58
|Yesterday Once More
|Carpenters
|3:59
|You Turn Me On, I'm A Radio
|Joni Mitchell
|2:39
|ZZQ
|Blue Mountain
|3:09