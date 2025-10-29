Songs About Radio: Public Radio Music Day 2025 Playlist

To celebrate Public Radio Music Day 2025 WMOT asked listeners to help curate the essential list of songs about radio and WOW you understood the assignment!

Listeners came up with an eclectic list of 237 songs ranging from bluegrass to 90's grunge!

Listen from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 89.5 FM and WMOT.org as WMOT hosts and staff play back your favorite radio songs.