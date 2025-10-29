© 2025 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Songs About Radio: Public Radio Music Day 2025 Playlist

WMOT
Published October 29, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT

To celebrate Public Radio Music Day 2025 WMOT asked listeners to help curate the essential list of songs about radio and WOW you understood the assignment!

Listeners came up with an eclectic list of 237 songs ranging from bluegrass to 90's grunge!

Listen from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 89.5 FM and WMOT.org as WMOT hosts and staff play back your favorite radio songs.

Song TitleArtist/BandDuration
3AM RadioJack Johnson3:16
50,000 WattsRosanne Cash2:58
9 Volt HeartThe Iguanas3:44
A World AwayOld Crow Medicine Show3:20
A.M. RadioLumineers3:51
Ain't Even Done With The NightJohn Mellencamp4:07
Ain't MisbehavingAsleep At The Wheel2:58
AirwavesAndrew Leahey & The Homestead3:03
AM Country HeavenJason Eady3:36
AM RadioEverclear3:57
Angie BabyHelen Reddy3:21
Ann Arbor GrandfatherBig Head Todd & The Monsters3:58
Are You Out ThereDar Williams3:04
Around The DialThe Kinks4:46
Atmospherics: Listen To The RadioTom Robinson3:47
Back Porch TherapyTony Joe White4:17
Big Sister's RadioTommy Castro4:14
BlueBird WineAlbert Lee3:46
Bluebird WineEmmylou Harris/Rodney Crowell2:59
Bluegrass RadioAlison Brown/Steve Martin3:01
Bluegrass Radio2Alison Brown/Steve Martin3:05
Border RadioKelly Willis/Bruce Robison2:50
Border RadioBlasters2:42
Border RadioDave Alvin3:34
Boys on the RadioHole5:10
Broken RadioBruce Springsteen3:53
Buffalo River HomeJohn Hiatt5:14
Cabin Down BelowTom Petty2:51
Calling HomeAmy Helm2:41
Car Wheels on a Gravel RoadLucinda Williams4:44
CaravanVan Morrison5:00
CarmelitaWarren Zevon3:35
CarmelitaAdam Duritz3:43
Clap For The WolfmanGuess Who4:18
Come On EileenDexys Midnight Runners3:47
Conversation With The DevilRay Wylie Hubbard4:54
Cosmic Appalachian RadioOlivia Wolf2:55
Country RadioIndigo Girls3:57
Crazy Over YouFoster & Lloyd4:31
Devil's RadioGeorge Harrison3:53
Do You Remember Rock N Roll RadioRamones2:34
Drug Store Truck Drivin' ManByrds3:53
Drvin' My Life AwayEddie Rabbitt3:16
Dust RadioChris Whitley4:44
East Nashville SkylineTodd Snider5:33
Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen RosesKathy Mattea3:31
Every Time I Hear That SongBrandi Carlile4:00
Far Away EyesRolling Stones4:23
FMSteely Dan4:31
FM RadioDar Williams4:03
FramedChris Knight3:48
Frank SinatraCake4:03
Fun Fun FunThe Beach Boys2:19
Ghost RadioBrian Setzer3:41
God's Radio PhoneNorman & Nancy Blake4:36
Golden Age Of RadioJosh Ritter3:31
Good Guys And Bad GuysCamper Van Beethoven3:56
Good Ole Boys Like MeDon Williams4:09
Guitar ManBread3:40
Guitar TownSteve Earle2:34
Hands on the RadioThe Weeks3:32
Havin' A PartySouthside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes3:44
Havin' A PartySam Cooke2:37
He Still Listens To The RadioChloe Kimes4:14
He Still Listens To The RadioChloe Kimes4:14
Heard It On The XLos Super Seven/Ruben Ramos4:05
Heard It On The XZZ Top2:49
Heartbreak RadioRoy Orbison2:59
Heaven's RadioCarter Family2:43
Heaven's RadioSister Bessie Griffin2:43
Hey Soul SisterTrain3:36
Hey TonightMavericks2:47
Hippies RadioEric Church2:55
Holy DaysSean McConnell3:47
Hot Patootie/Bless My SoulMeatloaf3:03
Hot Rod HeartJohn Fogerty3:26
How's the Radio KnowAaron Tippin3:11
I Of The MourningSmashing Pumpkins4:37
I Watched It AllLionel Cartwright4:06
I'm Gonna Hurt Her On The RadioKeith Whitley2:58
I'm Gonna Hurt Him On The RadioKristina Murray3:52
If You Wanna Get to HeavenOzark Mountains Daredevils3:04
It's Gonna Be A Long NightShannon McNally4:26
Jesus On The RadioGuster2:17
John Prine On The RadioKing Hannah3:47
Key West (Philosopher Pirate)Bob Dylan9:34
Kid On The RadioSophie Gault4:14
Last Night A DJ Saved My LifeIndeep4:17
Late in the EveningPaul Simon4:03
Late Night RadioJohn Denver2:47
Left Of The DialThe Replacements3:42
Life Ain't Fair and The World Is MeanSturgill Simpson2:06
Life Ain't Fair and The World Is MeanSturgill Simpson2:00
Life is a RockReunion3:26
Listen To The RadioBilly Strings/Molly Tuttle4:01
Listen To The RadioDon Williams3:14
Listen To The RadioKathy Mattea3:07
Listen To The RadioNanci Griffith3:47
Long Time GoneDarrell Scott/Tim O'Brien3:33
Love LetterBonnie Raitt4:04
Mama Told Me (Not To Come)Randy Newman2:10
Mama Told Me (Not To Come)Three Dog Night3:20
Mama's OpryIris DeMent3:25
Mexican RadioWall Of Voodoo3:55
Mohammed's RadioWarren Zevon3:43
Mr Record ManWillie Nelson2:46
Mr. DJCharlie Daniels3:50
Nine Volt HeartDave Alvin4:57
No One To CallCaitlin Rose2:45
No Particular Place To GoChuck Berry2:42
Nothing But The RadioMaia Sharp3:19
Nothing On but the RadioGary Allan3:34
Oh YeahRoxy Music4:58
Old RadioRobby Hecht3:13
On My RadioThe Selecter3:33
On The RadioEmmylou Harris5:12
On The RadioYarn3:16
On The RadioRegina Spektor3:35
On The RadioCheap Trick4:33
On The RoadDonna Summer4:04
On Your RadioJoe Jackson4:01
One More Song The Radio Won't LikeKathleen Edwards4:24
One Ray of ShineAlison Krauss & Union Station4:01
Open All NightBruce Springsteen2:58
Out All NightTodd Snider4:17
OutskirtsJames McMurtry4:08
Overnight SensationRaspberries5:36
Pan AmericanHank Williams2:49
Picture ShowJohn Prine/Tom Petty3:22
Pilot Of The AirwavesCharlie Dore3:18
Pirate RadioJohn Hiatt4:27
Pirate RadioSweet Lizzy Project3:19
Power WindowsBilly Falcon3:25
Promised LandBruce Springsteen4:29
Radar LoveGolden Earring5:03
RadioMargo Price/Sharon Van Etten2:49
RadioBeware Wolves3:16
RadioThe Rave-Ups5:21
RadioRon Sexsmith2:42
RadioKeturah Allgood3:56
RadioDarius Rucker3:12
RadioThe Corrs4:09
RadioSteep Canyon Rangers3:26
Radio (Hate It So Much)Mild Goose Chase3:43
Radio And TVEverly Brothers2:11
Radio BoogieHot Rize2:45
Radio ChildWidespread Panic4:22
Radio CloudRuston Kelly3:32
Radio CloudRuston Kelly3:32
Radio CureWilco5:09
Radio FragileIda Mae5:05
Radio Free EuropeREM3:47
Radio Ga GaQueen5:48
Radio GirlJohn Hiatt2:56
Radio GirlMichael Patton4:07
Radio HeadTalking Heads3:32
Radio is EverythingElvis Costello4:25
Radio JohnSam Bush5:01
Radio KingGolden Smog3:10
Radio LoudHigh Hawks2:52
Radio NowhereBruce Springsteen3:16
Radio OperatorRosanne Cash3:22
Radio SignalMammals4:48
Radio SilenceNatalie Hemby3:42
Radio SongRay Wylie Hubbard2:46
Radio SweetheartElvis Costello2:27
Radio WarIron & Wine1:56
Radio WaveSilverada4:44
Radio WavesBrother & The Hayes3:06
Radio, RadioElvis Costello3:17
Radio's BrokenStuffy Shmitt2:48
Rain And The RadioRandy Rogers3:50
Red Dirt GirlJamie Lin Wilson/Sunny Sweeney4:34
Red Dirt GirlEmmylou Harris4:19
RoadrunnerJonathan Richman/Modern Lovers4:04
Rock and RollLou Reed4:43
Rock N Roll GirlsJohn Fogerty3:11
Roll over BeethovenChuck Berry2:25
Roll over BeethovenBeatles2:46
Runnin Down A DreamLarkin Poe4:04
Sad Songs (Say So Much)Elton John4:20
Sam StoneJohn Prine4:16
Sam StoneKelsey Waldon4:29
Satellite RadioSteve Earle4:09
SatisfactionRolling Stones3:43
Sellathon Radio ShowMarty Falle3:02
Sit in With the BandHayes Carll2:31
Something's Wrong With My RadioStray Cats2:34
Song On The RadioAl Stewart6:25
Sounds Like The RadioZach Top3:38
SpeculatorStrangefolk4:25
StarmanDavid Bowie4:17
Stay Here AwhileHayes Carll3:57
Stay(I Missed You)Lisa Loeb3:04
Stones on the RadioRon Pope3:51
Supernatural RadioTom Petty6:03
Talkin Seattle Grunge Rock BluesTodd Snider3:42
Talkin' World War III BluesBob Dylan6:26
Talking Reality Televison BluesTodd Snider2:34
Tangled Up in BlueBob Dylan5:42
That's Why God Made The RadioThe Beach Boys3:19
The Boys of SummerDon Henley4:49
The EntertainerBilly Joel3:41
The Last DJTom Petty3:30
The NightflyDonald Fagen5:47
The Old SongsMavis Staples5:01
The Radio SongJoe Walsh3:30
The Spirit of RadioRush5:10
The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)The Doors4:13
The Way I TalkSG Goodman3:38
This Is Radio ClashThe Clash4:07
Thunder RoadBruce Springsteen4:49
Transistor RadioHeather Little6:16
TransmissionJoy Division3:11
Travelin' BandJohn Fogerty2:08
Turn On The RadioReba McEntire4:02
Turn On Your RadioHarry Nilsson2:41
Turn The Radio OnGolden Shoals2:51
Turn Up The RadioAutograph4:40
Turn Your Radio OnJohn Hartford1:22
Turn Your Radio OnRay Stevens2:13
Up on Cripple CreekThe Band4:31
Video Killed the Radio StarThe Buggles3:21
Visions Of JohannaBob Dylan7:31
Voice On The RadioTim Easton2:47
W*O*L*D*Harry Chapin5:16
Wallisville RoadLyle Lovett5:06
Watchin' TV (With The Radio On)Barefoot Jerry3:38
WavelengthVan Morrison5:47
What Are You Listening To?Chris Stapleton4:03
Who Listens To The RadioThe Sports3:15
Who Stole My RadioShemekia Copeland3:59
WindfallSon Volt2:58
Yesterday Once MoreCarpenters3:59
You Turn Me On, I'm A RadioJoni Mitchell2:39
ZZQBlue Mountain3:09
Roots Radio News