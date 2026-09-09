WMOT’s Day Stage Returns To Eastside Bowl, With New Reach

It’s the calm before the storm around here, but we know when next week hits, we’ll be up to our earballs for five days and nights of good music. And of course a lot of that is going to be on offer at our 9th annual WMOT Americanafest Day Stage, presented in partnership with NPR Music, World Cafe, and Nashville PBS.

That collaboration will lead to the widest coverage ever for this official event. Each day's music, from noon to five pm, will stream live on NPR Music’s YouTube channel and broadcast live on Nashville PBS’s main channel. Each night, the sets will air again on its second channel, WNPT2. Anchoring the show will be WMOT’s crack audio/video production team, working with MTSU student techs and the MTSU Mobile Production Truck.

WMOT is grateful for sponsorship support from Blue Note Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The event moves this year back to the main room at Eastside Bowl in Madison, TN, with its extensive free parking and a mix of standing and seated options. It is open to WMOT members and Americanafest wristband holders.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

12 pm - Grace Potter

1 pm - Meels

2 pm - Sister Sadie

3 pm - Sonny Landreth

4 pm - Eli Paperboy Reed.

Thursday, Sept. 17

12 pm - Ruthie Foster

1 pm - Hiss Golden Messenger

2 pm - Bella White

3 pm - Bebe Stockwell

4 pm - Jay Buchanan.

Friday, Sept. 18

12 pm - Fruition

1 pm - Swamp Dogg

2 pm - Surprise Guest

3 pm - Colton Bowlin

4 pm - Steve Poltz.

