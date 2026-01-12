The Local Brew Hour Episode #350

Search Query
Show Search
Music News
Liner Notes
Roots Radio News
Liner Notes
Roots Radio News
Video
Wired In Sessions
Words and Music
Livestreams
30A Songwriters Sessions
AmericanaFest Video
Specialty Programming
Finally Friday From Home Archive
Wired In Sessions
Words and Music
Livestreams
30A Songwriters Sessions
AmericanaFest Video
Specialty Programming
Finally Friday From Home Archive
Schedule & Playlist
Playlist
WMOT Schedule
Playlist
WMOT Schedule
Support
WMOT Membership Home
Donate Now!
Already a Member? Give Additional Gift
Membership FAQs & Benefits
Giving From Your IRA
Employer Matching Gifts
Vehicle Donation
Underwriting and Business Support
Become an Amplifier!
Leave a Legacy
WMOT Membership Home
Donate Now!
Already a Member? Give Additional Gift
Membership FAQs & Benefits
Giving From Your IRA
Employer Matching Gifts
Vehicle Donation
Underwriting and Business Support
Become an Amplifier!
Leave a Legacy
On Demand
The List, The Americana Chart Show
The Local Brew
The Old Fashioned
Somebody Say Amen
Strange Roots Radio
The String
Finally Friday Radio Replay
The List, The Americana Chart Show
The Local Brew
The Old Fashioned
Somebody Say Amen
Strange Roots Radio
The String
Finally Friday Radio Replay
Events
Giveaways
© 2026 WMOT
Menu
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WMOT Roots Radio
On Air
Now Playing
MTSU Jazz Network
On Air
Now Playing
Roots Holiday
All Streams
Music News
Liner Notes
Roots Radio News
Liner Notes
Roots Radio News
Video
Wired In Sessions
Words and Music
Livestreams
30A Songwriters Sessions
AmericanaFest Video
Specialty Programming
Finally Friday From Home Archive
Wired In Sessions
Words and Music
Livestreams
30A Songwriters Sessions
AmericanaFest Video
Specialty Programming
Finally Friday From Home Archive
Schedule & Playlist
Playlist
WMOT Schedule
Playlist
WMOT Schedule
Support
WMOT Membership Home
Donate Now!
Already a Member? Give Additional Gift
Membership FAQs & Benefits
Giving From Your IRA
Employer Matching Gifts
Vehicle Donation
Underwriting and Business Support
Become an Amplifier!
Leave a Legacy
WMOT Membership Home
Donate Now!
Already a Member? Give Additional Gift
Membership FAQs & Benefits
Giving From Your IRA
Employer Matching Gifts
Vehicle Donation
Underwriting and Business Support
Become an Amplifier!
Leave a Legacy
On Demand
The List, The Americana Chart Show
The Local Brew
The Old Fashioned
Somebody Say Amen
Strange Roots Radio
The String
Finally Friday Radio Replay
The List, The Americana Chart Show
The Local Brew
The Old Fashioned
Somebody Say Amen
Strange Roots Radio
The String
Finally Friday Radio Replay
Events
Giveaways
The Local Brew
The Local Brew
The Local Brew Hour Episode #350
Published January 12, 2026 at 11:59 AM CST
Listen
•
57:22
The Local Brew
Stay Connected
facebook