Bird flu has killed 20 big cats including cougars at a U.S. wildlife sanctuary

An animal sanctuary in Shelton, Wash., is under quarantine after a bird flu outbreak killed 20 big cats at the facility over the past month.

The Wild Felid Advocacy Center of Washington called the deaths "heartbreaking," confirming the virus has claimed more than half its animals, including four cougars and a half-Bengal tiger, since late November.

"Our sanctuary is under quarantine to protect our remaining animals and prevent further spread," the center said in a statement, adding it will remain closed to the public until further notice.

The sanctuary said the outbreak may have been caused by respiratory secretions passed from infected birds to the cats or by contaminated meat fed to the cats. It said bird flu poses a serious risk to felines, often progressing from mild symptoms to fatal pneumonia within 24 hours.

The first cat, a cougar, died on Nov. 23 after showing signs of the illness. The virus then quickly sickened many other animals across the sanctuary. While some of the cats shared a wall between their habitats, they did not have direct contact.

The sanctuary's 17 surviving animals — cougars, bobcats, servals, and tigers — remain under close observation.

In response, the sanctuary removed 8,000 pounds of food from storage and began deep cleaning, but the nonprofit says the measures have strained its finances. "The mounting medical costs, even at discounted rates, are significant," it said, appealing for donations to cover expenses.

The outbreak comes amid rising concerns over bird flu in the U.S.

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to its spread among dairy cattle, and outbreaks have been reported in wild and domestic bird populations across multiple states.

A brand of cat food also said it was recalling a line of its products after authorities linked the death of a cat to a batch of feed contaminated with bird flu.

The brand, Northwest Naturals, said it was advising people to throw out two-pound bags of its Feline Turkey Recipe that have a best-by date between May 21, 2026, and June 23, 2026, after the bags tested positive for virulent bird flu.

Experts warn that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is becoming more prevalent, driven by migratory bird patterns.

While the virus primarily affects birds, it has shown the capacity to infect mammals, including domestic pets and wildlife, under certain conditions.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first severe human case of bird flu in the U.S. — a Louisiana resident who was hospitalized after being exposed to backyard flocks.

