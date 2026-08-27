Floods kill nearly 400 people in Nepal and Tibet, with 90 Americans among the missing

Updated August 27, 2026 at 3:23 PM CDT

The confirmed death toll is rising closer to 400 people after devastating flash floods that hit the Nepal-Tibet border early Wednesday, sweeping away roads, bridges and entire villages, with more than 1,000 still missing.

The U.S. State Department said about 90 Americans are among the people unaccounted for. The State Department said, as of Thursday morning, was not aware of any confirmed deaths of U.S. citizens.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a glacial collapse triggered the floods, after initially reporting the event as a 4.4 magnitude earthquake.

Chinese surveillance footage from the Tibetan side of the border shows a huge wall of mud and debris crashing over buildings and engulfing roads as people desperately try to flee the torrent.

Residents have described their terror as great waves of water barreled down valleys, burying people and homes under the mud. Santa Tamang, a 25-year-old university student who lives in one river valley, spoke to NPR by phone.

Tamang said her family was able to rush to higher ground, carrying her elderly grandmother with them, but their home was washed away. "Everything is gone. My childhood, my family, my community," Tamang said.

Nepal is a popular tourist destination, and many of those missing are foreign nationals — more than 600, according to the figures from the Nepal Tourism Board, although figures varied. In addition to the Americans, Nepal said people from India, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada were among the missing.

Prakash Mathema / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A resident walks along a street covered in mud following flash floods and a landslide disaster in Devighat, in Nepal's Nuwakot district, on Wednesday. A massive flood and landslide disaster wiped out entire settlements.

India's Foreign Ministry counted 290 Indians who were "not contactable" as of 8 p.m. local time.

Chinese officials said 558 people were missing on the Tibet side of the border, including 260 foreign nationals.

Many of the missing are Hindu pilgrims, who were journeying to Kailash Mansarovar, a high-altitude site in Tibet revered by Hindus and Buddhists.

Rescue efforts, still in their first stages, have been hampered by the fact that the floodwaters have washed away entire roads. Riaz Lodhi, country director for the World Food Programme in Nepal, said rescue workers are trying to dig people out of the mud and that the Nepalese government is deploying helicopters to help.

"It's all happening in the mountainous region where road access is always challenging, but under these circumstances, as far as we know at the moment, it is impossible," Lodhi told NPR.

Dhruba Gurmachhan from the aid group World Vision says they expect more than 30,000 households to be impacted by the disaster.

The United Nations' resident coordinator in Nepal, Lila Pieters Yahia, says the floods wiped out 35 bridges and destroyed about 25 miles of roads in Nepal. That's making humanitarian efforts all the more complicated. She says the Nepalese government is deploying temporary bridges and the U.N. is trying to help with that.

Aid workers say Nepalese authorities are well-practiced in disaster response, having learned from Nepal's devastating 2015 earthquake, which killed more than 1,000 people. But Gurmachhan says these floods are unlike anything anyone has seen before.

"We are very much worried about children, women and people with a disability. They are in the open sky. They don't have anything to eat, they don't have sanitation," Gurmachhan told NPR.

International response

The U.S. State Department said it would be providing $500,000 in aid and that it was deploying a disaster response adviser to the region to support response efforts. Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X, "We express our solidarity and are united in prayer for the Nepali people following the devastating floods."

The U.N. has offered an initial $2.5 million in humanitarian aid for Nepal and the Swiss government is pitching in $1 million more. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said U.N. teams and partners were mobilizing supplies and personnel in Nepal to support communities affected by the disaster.

Prakash Mathema / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Rescue personnel carry a person affected by flash floods at Devghat in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Wednesday.

India's Foreign Ministry said it had sent some of its helicopters to Nepal, dropping tents, food and other emergency supplies.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said he had spoken to Nepal's foreign minister and "expressed Britain's solidarity and deepest condolences for the disaster that has occurred."

He said Britain had offered "financial, search and rescue and other help to aid the disaster response."

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government was "closely following the situation" and "stands ready" to provide support.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on X, "We are aware of a number of Australians in the area and officials are urgently working to confirm their welfare. We are liaising with local authorities as well as tour operators."

Experts point to climate change

The region saw similar flash floods in July 2025, when a glacial lake in Tibet saw significant quantities of ice melt and then overflow because of high temperatures.

Climate change experts say the increasingly unstable ice system in the Himalayan mountain range threatens communities, infrastructure and water supplies across one of the world's most densely populated regions.

Mohammad Farooq Azam from the environmental advocacy group International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), which monitors Asia's high mountains, told NPR the Himalaya region is warming faster than the global average.

The warmer temperatures are melting and thus destabilizing many of the 60,000 glaciers there, triggering these kinds of avalanches. This is becoming more urgent, Azam says, as these disasters become more frequent, but experts lack data to better identify the areas that are most at risk of future disasters like this.

Arun Bhakta Shrestha, a hydrologist who focuses on the science of glaciers in the Himalayas, told NPR that across the region, the frequency of these deadly events has been increasing. This, though, was the worst such disaster he could ever recall.

"Everything, probably directly or indirectly, is pointing the finger towards global warming."

Michele Kelemen contributed reporting from Washington.

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