The Lonesome Humor Of Rachel Brooke’s Country & Midwestern

In her song “The Real Pretender,” the narrator, a thinly disguised Rachel Brooke, arrives at the Nashville party a little late and gets news colder than a Lower Broadway Coors Light - that “it ain’t about what you got, it’s who you know.” And then for the rest of the song she watches, from behind the velvet rope as it were, as a self-important dude with a PR budget and an Instagram following makes more waves than she did, while still falling short of the actual dream - of keeping it real.

In case you don’t know her, as I did not until this year, this song makes one nicely layered introduction to Rachel Brooke, a roots singer/songwriter who has not made Nashville the key to her heart and her future. She’s a Michigander for life, an avatar of country music out in our actual country. Yet her voice cuts through the noise with assurance, vulnerability and charm. She has a fine yodel and a way with old-school “talk singing.” Most potently, Brooke’s songwriting is among the class of the field, ranging from her self-proclaimed penchant for “sad songs” to the kind of barbed and witty fare we find on her new album This One’s For You. In a time when we have exceptional women bringing the soul of the 60s and 70s Grand Ole Opry to the discordant 2020s - Brennen Leigh, Sierra Ferrell, Brit Taylor for example - fans should seek out saucy, free-thinking Rachel Brooke as well.

This One’s For You (released in April) puts its hooks in the listener from its opening song, a delicious cocktail of ironic memoir and Roger Miller-esque humor called “I Chose Poorly.” Leaning on one of those timeless southern-isms that mamas say about the lost and wayward, Brooke sets up a three-act story of self-sabotage. She gets with the wrong guy; she picks a fight with a plainclothes cop; and…drumroll…she decides to be a touring country singer.

So if there’s ambivalence like that woven into the humor, what’s kept her at this? Inspired by a record this bright and engaging (not to mention one that made the Americana album chart this summer), I reached out in July to hear Rachel’s story. Over Zoom, I met an artist who values home above the road and writing songs above performing, and one who has also vigorously embraced the tradeoffs and rewards of being a fully independent artist.

Her dad, a banjo player, took Rachel along to his bluegrass and folk gigs around northern Michigan as she grew up, and eventually, she joined the band. She took a rebel detour playing drums in a punk rock band (where she picked up the nickname ‘Rattlesnake’) but circled back to country music as she started writing songs, because the subject matter was right in front of her.

“So I got married really young. I was married at like 19, and then divorced by 22,” she says. “During the period before my divorce, I started writing. I was struggling. And I was like, ‘I'm just gonna try to write through this,’ and I did. And as weird as it sounds, that actually is what started me on my own artistic path.”

Brooke released her debut recording, a decidedly lo-fi and lonesome self-titled collection in 2008, and before long she was playing around 100 dates a year and winning over fans. One of her earliest and most steadfast admirers, Trigger at Saving Country Music , said she is “not only a singular talent, if you ask me she is a national treasure." Americana Highways credits her “superb country poetry.”

Despite a few dalliances with Nashville, she’s confidently indie and comfortable with her life in the small town St. Charles, 15 miles south of Saginaw.

“I've never lived out of Michigan, and I never will. I love Michigan. It's just my home. I'm a really home person,” she says. It’s harder to find skilled country musicians than it is in Nashville of course, but there are upsides. “What I like about not being (in Nashville) is I can kind of like remove myself and live my life in Michigan and write and create without feeling like there's almost too much going on, if that makes sense. It's quieter here. It's not as competitive here. It's like giving myself that space and that time that I feel like I need.”

Rural quiet and pride of place fuels Brooke’s song “The North Star,” in which the singer ponders “light of a million years gone by” and urges her lost love to follow a celestial beacon and “head up north, boy, way up far”. In an album with plenty of humor, it’s a song that perhaps fits more with Brooke’s long history of tapping into country melancholy. Her last two albums, in order, are called The Loneliness In Me (2020) and Rachel Brooke Sings Sad Sad Songs (2025) if that gives you an idea.

“It's a natural human thing to have those deep, strong emotions. And I don't know, I feel like I'm just one of those people who is sad a lot,” she says. “I guess (songs are) just my way of working through that - and being creative - putting those two things together. You know, like working on what is going on inside of my soul and my mind, and also trying to do it in a way that is not destructive. I have suffered from depression my whole life, and having that as an outlet has saved me in so many ways, you know? It really has. And I think that I'm not the only one.”

When asked about her touring tempo, Brooke admits she’s slowed down considerably in the past two years, so her highly acclaimed album - one that she justifiably feels is the best written and sung of her career - has had to reach people without the support of extensive live shows. After more than a decade on the road, she was feeling burnout and “a common feeling that a lot of artists are having - that things are just different.” Touring costs more and returns less. And then, as she notes in the album’s closing, title track, there’s surreal new competition for Americans’ fibrillating attention span.

Now, I’ve been doing this a mighty long time

Just trying to get my foot in the door

But that’s a might long line

And now they’re trading human beings

for songs written by machines

That’s like trading country gold for brass

The winding, multi-syllabic road to the payoff rhyme concludes with “prompt AI to kiss my ass.” I can see Dale Watson, whose Ameripolitan Music Awards named Brooke top Outlaw Female in 2023, smiling at that one.

Yet she lets us know she’ll be back. The flame’s not going out. The title cut (held til the end of the album) is also a mission statement, one that positions singing country songs to honky tonk audiences as a public service and a deep compulsion of the heart.

“This is my life. You know? This one's for you. It's just kind of like the whole story of being on the road. And the last verse is like, after all of this, now there's this problem that we're facing,” Brooke says. “I guess the whole moral of that song, or that story, is that I'm still gonna keep going.”