© 2026 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wired In Sessions with Dee White

WMOT
Published July 22, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Ahead of his main stage performance at last week's Wired In, Dee White performed a three-song set at WMOT's backstage studio at Riverside Revival in East Nashville.

The setlist included "Green River Rye", "Sugar", and "Wagon Girl".

Watch the video below, or on the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find more Wired In Sessions from your favorite artists.

There's still time to be a part of the 2026 Wired In season. Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive, monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.
Tags
Video Wired InDee White
Related Content