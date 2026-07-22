Wired In Sessions with Dee White

Ahead of his main stage performance at last week's Wired In, Dee White performed a three-song set at WMOT's backstage studio at Riverside Revival in East Nashville.

The setlist included "Green River Rye", "Sugar", and "Wagon Girl".

Watch the video below, or on the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find more Wired In Sessions from your favorite artists.

There's still time to be a part of the 2026 Wired In season. Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive, monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.