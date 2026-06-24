Wired In Sessions with Breakfield

Ahead of their main stage performance at last week's Wired In, Breakfield (formerly known as Boy Name Banjo) performed songs from their latest, self-titled record at the WMOT Studio in East Nashville.

The three-song set includes "Rivers Run", "Pull Some Strings", and "Live By Me".

Watch the video below, or on the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find more Wired In Sessions from your favorite artists.

There's still time to be a part of the 2026 Wired In season. Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive, monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.