30A Songwriters Sessions with Rhett Miller

Rhett Miller joins us for episode seven of WMOT's 2026 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

He performed the Old 97's tune "Jagged", plus "Come As You Are", and "Good with God" from his solo projects.

In a behind-the-scenes interview with host Jessie Scott, Miller reflects on teaching songwriting to undergraduates, raising kids as a secret rockstar, working with Waylon Jennings, the influence of Buddy Holly on his songwriting, and more.

Watch the full performance and interview here, or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage.

New episodes are posted every Friday at 7 a.m. CT.